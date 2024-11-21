Bourbonnais man dies in crash

<em>This story has been updated.</em>

MANTENO TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Bourbonnais man died as a result of a head-on crash Thursday in Manteno Township.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said the victim, Mike Evans, was pronounced dead at 7:10 a.m. Thursday at a Kankakee hospital.

Evans taught at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School from 1985-2009 in the district's special education department.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, at 6:13 a.m., Evans was traveling north on 4000E Road near 6000N Road. The driver of the second vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Dyer, Ind., was traveling south on 4000N Road.

Evans' vehicle crossed the centerline crashing into the other vehicle, according to the report.

Evans was ejected from his vehicle, Gessner said.

Illinois State Police will be conducting a follow-up investigation, according to the report.