A holiday meal: A traditional offering, with a side of hope at the Salvation Army

She sat with a baby on her lap.

The baby wasn’t hers, but she didn’t mind. She has four of her own, but they were in school on this Wednesday.

For Keturah Bynum, of Kankakee, she was in an all-too-familiar place — the cafeteria of downtown Kankakee-based Salvation Army.

On this day, the dining hall was far busier than normal. Instead of a gathering ranging from 25-75 people, six days a week, there were at least 150 people, perhaps even more.

It was the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving lunch, this time held eight days before the holiday arrives Nov. 28.

Bynum could be considered a regular. She notes she partakes of the daily lunch five days a week now.

This Thanksgiving lunch, however, is the first she had enjoyed in about four years. She patiently waited for the sit-down meal to be delivered to her table.

A single mom of four who is a home healthcare worker, she explained with the high costs of food, the dollars she earns and the assistance she gets from the government program, known as LINK, simply don’t stretch far enough.

“We run out of food a lot,” she explained.

A friend has invited her and her family to share a Thanksgiving Day meal with them. She has accepted. She would rather be hosting a gathering herself, but at this moment it isn’t possible.

“The cost of food is so high. Food stamps don’t last like they used to,” she said.

<strong>‘MANY PEOPLE DEPEND ON THIS’</strong>

Before the two-hour Thanksgiving luncheon concluded, Lt. LaToya Surratt, the director of the area’s Salvation Army, said 11 turkeys, ranging from 15-25 pounds each, would be consumed.

She noted another 35 pounds of ham and numerous trays of mashed potatoes, dressing, baked beans, greens and rolls would also be consumed. Boxes of pies were also on the serving table.

Through donations and other resources, Surratt said the meal easily cost $1,000.

The holiday meal is open to all. Most in attendance, however, are in need.

“This is very important. Some don’t have the ability or the means and if not for this, they wouldn’t get a holiday meal,” Surratt said. “Many people depend on this.

“... This is an opportunity to help the community. This means the world to me, being able to help others.”

Before a single meal was served, all were asked to bow their heads for a prayer. During the prayer she noted there are times when life can become very difficult.

Even with those difficulties, she said, there is still much to be thankful for.

It would seem fair to state, sometime those things can be hard to find.

<strong>VOLUNTEERS ALSO REWARDED</strong>

Nicole Jarvis, of St. Anne, was attending her first Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army. Like most in the dining room, which doubles as a gymnasium, she was happy to have a plateful of holiday favorites in front of her.

She was having lunch with her two children. They’ve been living with relatives.

“I’m short on money, so I decided to try it.” She was glad she did.

“This is important,” she said of sharing a meal with her children. “I’m extremely appreciative. But I think there are probably others in more need than us. Others who could benefit. I guess I’m just a little self conscious about this.”

The holiday meal, in which preparation began on Monday, also brought in upwards of 60 volunteers. They came from Kankakee High School, the Kankakee Post Office, churches and those just willing to lend a hand.

There was a mother-and-daughter volunteer team on hand: Jennifer Murukas, and her daughter, Sophia, 22. They have been volunteering at the meal for the last 10 years.

Sophia, a 2024 Olivet Nazarene University graduate, began helping at the luncheon as an eighth grader. She said serving others in need brings her joy.

“It’s about being able to spread kindness wherever we can. It’s very rewarding. … This really warms my heart. It’s living by God’s word. This is a very heartwarming experience,” she said.

Near the center of the dining room sat Danita Ashley, 36. The Kankakee woman was with her 14-year-old daughter, a niece and a friend. She noted she has been to this holiday meal previously.

“We would not have a Thanksgiving meal if it were not for this,” Ashley said. “This is our holiday meal.”

She said she is living with her mother. She said she was recently laid off from an area nursing home.

“I definitely look forward to this. It’s not about the food. It’s about being around people — but the food is nice.”

Helping fill plates with food was Lana Arndt, of Manteno. She has served on the Salvation Army’s advisory board for the past six years. This day marked the second time she’s volunteered at the lunch.

The idea of someone going through the holiday without a Thanksgiving meal, she said, is devastating to her.

“This gives hope. We don’t know what [issues] people are showing up with. But this place provides hope. My hope is people come and feel God’s presence.”

How to volunteer/donate with The Salvation Army

Ring a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign by signing up at <a href="http://registertoring.com" target="_blank">registertoring.com</a>.

Donate to one of the holiday donation drives, including toys, coats, food and funding.

All contributions can be dropped off at the Salvation Army in Kankakee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Toys should be unwrapped, new and not promote violence. They can also be dropped off at Kia of Bradley; the Kankakee and Bourbonnais Wal-Marts; the CSL Plasma Collection Center; and all Midland Bank locations.

Specific gifts may be donated as part of the Angel Tree program, which features local wish lists. Wish lists can be viewed for Walmart at <a href="http://www.walmart.com/registry/RR/3bcadaae-0ded-45c3-ae15-f8e34209855f" target="_blank">www.walmart.com/registry/RR/3bcadaae-0ded-45c3-ae15-f8e34209855f</a> and Amazon at <a href="http://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/28ZGGR06IL3A4/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex" target="_blank">www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/28ZGGR06IL3A4/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex</a>.

Dry and canned goods can also be brought to all locations of Midland Bank; the Kankakee Library; and the Bradley Library.

Coats can also be brought to the Building Inspector’s Office at the Village of Bourbonnais.

For more information on donating goods, visit <a href="http://SATruck.org" target="_blank">SATruck.org</a> or call 1-800-SA-TRUCK (1-800-728-7825).

For more ways to help or find support, visit the Kankakee Salvation Army website at <a href="http://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee" target="_blank">centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee</a>.