Schneider promoted to sergeant

KANKAKEE — A nearly 19-year member of the Kankakee Police Department is the newest sergeant.

Josh Schneider, 43, a 1999 Herscher High School graduate, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Schneider was introduced to the Kankakee City Council on Monday.

A member of the department since February 2006, Schneider has spent the majority of his city tenure as a patrol officer, however, he also spent four years working in the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

He will help supervise the department’s night shift. He is one of 10 sergeants on the department.

The city force currently has 64 officers. The department is budgeted for 67. Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell noted the department is in the process of hiring three officers, with two of them currently at the state’s police academy gaining training.

A sergeant basically oversees patrol officers.

“I’m excited to be able to train the officers here to do this job,” he said shortly after being introduced to the council by Kidwell. “I want to be able to point these officers in the right direction to do this job.”

After high school, Schneider earned an associate degree from Kankakee Community College.

He lives in Kankakee County.