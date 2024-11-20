MCA Senior Adult Day Center hosts business blessing ahead of opening

Ahead of its imminent opening, MCA Senior Adult Day Center held a business blessing on Sunday.

Located at 1292 W. Station St., Kankakee, MCA will be the first adult day care center in Kankakee County, offering vital support to seniors in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. A dozen supporters gathered at the business as Father Vern Arseneau gave a blessing and led the group in prayer and song.

MCA Senior Adult Day Center will serve seniors who suffer from social isolation, chronic illnesses and early-stage dementia and Alzheimer’s, filling a gap in the community.

“Eighty percent of clients that signed up by November 2024 were afflicted with dementia [or] Alzheimer’s,” MCA founder and owner Alicia Kleinert said during her remarks.

Pending a successful fire inspection, Kleinert hopes to have her business license in hand next week to then begin services immediately. She has already begun meeting with families and getting clients ready for services.

Kleinert said Sunday that she currently has two staff members and plans to increase staff as MCA’s census increases. The space will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and will offer some medical services and transportation in addition to the main goal of socialization.

“We love senior adults. We want them to be valued, to be seen,” said Teddie Hill, founder of MC Milestones, a Manteno-based resource for senior adults to come together for the betterment of the community and to be a beacon of love and support.

Hill has been collaborating with Kleinert on the mission to serve the senior population.

For more information about MCA’s services or to sign up, go to <a href="https://www.mcasenioradultdaycenter.org" target="_blank">mcasenioradultdaycenter.org</a>.