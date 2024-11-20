Helped as a child, now she helps others: Penny Greenlee and the Salvation Army

Penny Greenlee as a child was helped by the Salvation Army in Kankakee.

She knows what the power of charity can provide.

Now as an adult, she works for the Kankakee County Corps of the Salvation Army, where she is the youth specialist director. Among other duties, she operates an after-school program for youths at the Salvation Army Center, 148 N. Harrison, Kankakee.

That program runs from 3-6 p.m. weekdays, allowing children, ages 9-15, space to do their homework, and instruction to learn about relationships and gather life skills. There is also a snack and time in the gym.

“They come here and they are safe,” Greenlee said. “We [the Salvation Army] are needed now more than ever.”

Greenlee spoke Friday at the annual kickoff of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Christmas campaign. She told the story of how she was helped when she was young.

“I know how hard it can be,” she said. She was born to a teen-aged single mom. “We had no family. We had no friends.”

She described her poverty as “extraordinary.” There was no food to be had and the idea of Christmas, with gifts and plenty, “did not exist,” Greenlee said.

She was eight years old when her mom became aware of the Salvation Army toy drive. Mother and daughter rounded up families in need, perhaps 20 adults with 30 to 40 children. They applied, also visiting the Kankakee Santa, then located in a house where today’s Kankakee Farmers’ Market is held.

The children got clothes, shoes, hot chocolate, a little coloring book and a big peppermint stick. Penny got a real Barbie doll. Her mother cried as Penny opened the donated gifts, she recalled.

About 40 people attended the kickoff, making the ceremonial first donations into a kettle manned by Denny Case, of WVLI, who is the chair of this year’s campaign.

Case is passionate about the Salvation Army because when he was a child, his family was also helped.

The kettles are generally manned Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Planned locations include the Wal-Mart and Jewel locations in both Kankakee and Bourbonnais; Kroger; Hobby Lobby; Farm and Fleet; Big Lots; and the Walgreens in both Bradley and Bourbonnais.

Volunteers are still needed to man the kettles. Sign-up to ring at <a href="http://registertoring.com" target="_blank">registertoring.com</a>.

When Case is stationed at a kettle, he sees people fill it up. It’s a lot of fun, he said. “You see people you haven’t seen in years.”

Case also said he is “in debt” to the Salvation Army after being impacted as a child.

“No matter where you come from or what you do, the Salvation Army will help,” he said.

In conjunction with the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army also has holiday toy drives, a coat drive and a food drive. All those contributions can be dropped off at the <a href="https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee" target="_blank">Salvation Army in Kankakee</a> from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Toys should be unwrapped, new and not promote violence. They can also be dropped off at Kia of Bradley; the Kankakee and Bourbonnais Wal-Marts; the CSL Plasma Collection Center; and all Midland Bank locations.

Dry and canned goods can also be brought to all locations of Midland Bank; the Kankakee Library; and the Bradley Library. Coats can also be brought to the Building Inspector’s Office at the Village of Bourbonnais.

For more ways to help, visit the Kankakee Salvation Army website at <a href="https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee" target="_blank">centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee</a>.

