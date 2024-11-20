Bourbonnais abates tax levy on bonds

BOURBONNAIS — By abating the village’s tax levy on four general bonds, Bourbonnais trustees will save homeowners between $160 to $563 taxes.

During Monday’s board meeting, trustees passed four ordinances abating the tax levy on general obligation bonds totaling $28.5 million.

The bonds were used for financing the community campus project, now known as The Grove at Robert Goselin Park, street and other capital improvements and refunding certain outstanding bonds.

The village’s finance director, Tara Latz, explained the owner of a $100,000 home will save $160.84. The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $241.26; followed by a $200,000 home, $321.67; $250,000 home, $402.09.; $300,000 home, $482.51; and $350,000 home, $562.93.

“That’s the big thing. Saving the taxpayers money,” Trustee Rick Fischer, chairman finance committee, said at the board’s Nov. 4 meeting when the ordinances were up for first reading.