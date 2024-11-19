Sullivan's sentencing set for Jan. 21

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21 for the December 2021 killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the attempted murder of now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The sentencing date was made Tuesday during Sullivan’s court appearance. Sullivan was found guilty by a jury in September.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said that because the jury found that, at the time of the murder, Sullivan knew Rittmanic to be a peace officer, his sentence will be mandatory life.

After serving the sentence for Rittmanic, Sullivan will serve a consecutive sentence of 80 years for attempted murder of a peace officer, Rowe said.

The Jan. 21 hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Before the hearing, she will listen to any post-trial motions.

Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic and Assistant Public Defender Jena Jones represent Sullivan.

Rittmanic and Bailey were shot by 28-year-old Sullivan on Dec. 29, 2021, when they answered a call about dogs barking in a vehicle outside the Comfort Inn hotel property near the Northfield Square mall.

Sullivan was taken into custody by law enforcement in Indiana.

Sullivan’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Xandria Harris, is awaiting her trial. Her next court date is Jan. 25 before Bradshaw-Elliott.

No date has been set for Harris’ trial. She is represented by attorney Cierra Norris, of Chicago.

On Dec. 31, 2021, authorities took Sullivan into custody in Indiana. Harris turned herself into Bradley police on the same day.