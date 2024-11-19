Railroad museum has annual holiday car

KANKAKEE — A.O. Smith rolled out of Kankakee County in 1988.

Now its memory is rolling back in, just in time for the holiday season.

The Kankakee Model Railroad Club is selling its 16th HO model railroad car — an orange and black boxcar celebrating a firm that had once employed 1,350 area residents.

A.O. Smith opened a Kankakee plant after World War II and was making 3,000 hot water heaters a day in the mid-1950s.

A.O. Smith also built blue glass-lined Harvestore silos. Production of all products tapered down in the 1980s, with facilities gradually relocating to southern areas of the United States.

When the local doors closed here for good in 1988, employment was down to 70.

In addition to the A.O. Smith plant, the car is also marked for the Illinois Central rail line.

Sales of the car are the one fundraiser of the year for the Kankakee Model Railroad Club. Money raised helps keep the model railroad museum, located in the north end of the Kankakee railroad station in downtown Kankakee, open.

The museum is manned by the 30 club members who volunteer their time and can be visited from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $2 for adults. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are free.

The cars can be bought whenever the museum is open. There is no admission charge for entering the museum to purchase a car.

The models are $30 in kit form or $35 assembled. Assembly requires a steady hand and attention to detail. These are actual working HO cars that can be run on a layout, but if you are a collector of Kankakee memorabilia, they also look good on a shelf or about the fireplace.

Some 200 have been ordered. Most of the annual models over the yeas have sold out. In addition to the A.O. Smith car, which is an extra-long 50-foot boxcar, three previous models are still in stock.

You can also get: Florence Stove; Lehigh Store; and The Daily Journal. Historically, most of the cars have chronicled Kankakee County’s industrial past, with offerings to Radeke Beer, Bear Brand Hosiery, Shaeffer Piano and others.

The cars and kits are made by Accurail, which is the last American company completely manufacturing HO cars. The 2025 planned car for next year is tentatively set to honor the David Bradley Walk-Behind Tractor.

The museum, too, features a lot of Kankakee and Illinois items. There are three operating layouts: N scale, which is the smallest; HO scale, the size of the kits and the most common; and O scale, the size of the trains that traditionally encircle Christmas trees in the 1950s and 1960s.

A visit to the museum also includes a tour of a 1947 Santa Fe Pullman car and a 1967 Union Pacific caboose. A restored North Kankakee Electric Light & Railway trolley is now 98% restored and can also be seen.

The trolley sits in a building, which houses other items, as well. There is a circus layout and a hand scratchbuilt HO town by retired teacher Palmer Kloster.

There are many local touches that can be spotted in the complex. The trolley, for example, has interior ad posters for such businesses as the McBroom Brothers Restaurant.

A Kankakee school bus sits on the O scale layout. The HO version has a Wilmington Rocket Man from Route 66 and a Kankakee firehouse. The Shapiro clocktower adorns the N scale layout.

Local trains past and present from the Illinois Central run, along with Metra commuters and a one-in-a-lifetime specially painted City of Miami.

The museum, while small, has a considerable railroad history. There are posters from the past, collections of tickets and passes, uniforms and railroad china.