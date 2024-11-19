City OKs ShotSpotter contract

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Police Department will once again have a key tool in its crime fighting arsenal as another one-year contract with the ShotSpotter Insight service was renewed.

The yearly $49,500 subscription was unanimously approved at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Kankakee police have been using this gunshot detective technology since 2020, Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

The city is using a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds, part of the approximate $15 million it received regarding recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, to pay the annual fee.

The city plans to use ShotSpotter, Kidwell said, for not only this newest contract, but the next two, one-year contracts as well. The current contract year began Nov. 9 and will conclude Nov. 8, 2025.

In simple terms, ShotSpotter is technology which immediately alerts police regarding the location of a firearm discharge.

An estimated 10% of U.S. police departments subscribe to this technology service.

The technology has aided the department in making arrests regarding shootings.

While Kankakee is much larger in terms of square miles that the service covers, Kidwell said the police department can focus the detection system on a one-square mile area, considered to be a frequent area for gun fire.

The service pinpoints where and when the gunshot took place.

“We have been pleased with the results,” Kidwell said after the council meeting when asked about the new contract.

ShotSpotter is used by numerous departments across the country. Chicago had been using the system, but in September, Mayor Brandon Johnson ended its use. Many Chicago City Council members objected to the loss of this technology.

The Chicago administration argued fewer than one in 10 alerts resulted in evidence of a gun-related criminal offense being found.