FOOTBALL: Kays, Boilers go down in quarters; Wildcats, Coalers head to semis

While the area’s two most local public schools saw their football seasons end in quarterfinal heartbreak over the weekend, another pair of area teams will be continuing the latest successful seasons for their successful programs.

Friday night, Bradley-Bourbonnais held an early 7-0 lead, but quickly fell behind to Lincoln-Way West and ultimately suffered a 28-16 loss in the IHSA Class 7A quarterfinals at Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium in Bradley.

Saturday afternoon, Kankakee led its Class 6A quarterfinal at Richards by scores of 14-7 and 20-14, but the Bulldogs got a late 73-yard touchdown pass to secure a 21-20 win to end the Kays’ 10-game winning streak and their second straight quarterfinalist season.

Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Coal City and Wilmington were both impressive in quarterfinal victories. The Coalers took advantage of a late Dixon turnover in the Class 4A quarterfinals to celebrate a 20-13 win in front of their home crowd to advance to their eighth semifinal in school history.

The Wildcats lost star running back Kyle Farrell to an apparent injury in the first quarter, but were still able to earn an impressive 22-13 win at Durand-Pecatonica in Class 3A action, continuing their unbeaten season at 11-0. The defending Class 2A champions are in the semifinals for the third time in the past four years and sixth time in program history.

