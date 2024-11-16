No place he'd rather be: Strother at home at KRMA

KANKAKEE — Art Strother has heard every joke there is when it comes to place where he works.

So don’t even try to surprise him with a new one. It would be fair to say, he already heard it.

And when it comes to questioning his judgment regarding the location where he has reported to work for the past 40 years, don’t go there either.

For the 72-year-old Strother, superintendent of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, it would be fair to say he has a love-hate relationship with the 85-acre plant, which rests near the banks of the Kankakee River where Kankakee and Bradley merge.

So why is there a love-hate relationship with the location most folks simple call “the sewer plant?”

Simple. Strother loves reporting to work and making sure the plant functions well for the region’s residential and business customers. And frankly, he noted, he hates leaving the site.

He finds no greater pleasure than reporting to work each and every day.

“There are many people who have said ‘Art must have a bed here someplace because he’s pretty much here all the time,’” he said. “When you find a job you like, you never work a day in your life. I have that job. I like what I do.”

Strother was elevated to KRMA superintendent in 2016. He is now in his 40th year at the site which processes some 11- to 12-million gallons of wastewater on a daily basis.

While many features of Kankakee County receive the glory for their impact on the region — notably the clean river; abundant farmland; two hospitals; a community college and a university; and a strong manufacturing base, among others — the wastewater treatment plant is often not mentioned.

It’s understandable. Most people don’t like to talk about such things, Strother acknowledged.

<strong>ON THE JOB SINCE 1984</strong>

The slender, bespectacled Strother, a 1970 graduate of then-Kankakee Eastridge High School, was hired in September 1984 as an operator after spending a short time living and working in California. In simple terms, he was on the crew which made the plant run.

He freely admitted he didn’t know a great deal about how the plant functioned other than the obvious.

But he consumed as much information as he could about the plant’s operation. He became a sponge regarding all things KRMA.

As his knowledge of KRMA grew, so did his responsibilities. He continued to absorb everything around him.

His son, Marcus, 49, a former Kankakee school district teacher and administrator, who now lives in California, would not be shocked that once his father officially retires that he will regularly check in on the place.

“He may be that employee who never leaves,” said Marcus, a 1993 Kankakee High School graduate. “He will find himself there. He will want to know this place is being taken care of.

“He has a work ethic to be admired. I learned my work ethic by watching him. My family has always been very proud of him.”

While his father never attended college, he taught himself how to be a scientist and that drive is what propelled him to his current position.

Regarding the importance of the plant, Marcus admits most people likely don’t want to know what is taking place on the site. They only appreciate when the bathtub plug is pulled or the toilet is flushed, that wastewater goes to where it is intended.

“So many people don’t know what this place is and what it does,” he said.

Marcus understands. His father is basically a walking KRMA owner’s manual

He is pleased that his father, who dedicated much of his life to the plant’s function, was recognized for his devotion.

“He appreciates all that’s happening about his 40 years there. He’s never been one to need awards,” Marcus said. “I told him that it’s OK for people to tell you that you’re doing a good job.”

<strong>JOB FOR A LIFETIME</strong>

Upon his high school graduation, Art Strother gained a job at the forerunner to CSL Behring, then known as Armour Pharmaceutical. He was there for two years before he and his soon-to-be wife moved to southern California.

The West Coast stay was short. Art was not a big fan. They stayed for 11 months.

He gained employment for a short while at Kankakee’s American Spring Wire Co. He then sought a supervisory post with Fesco Plastic in Kankakee. He stayed for 10 years before being told an operator’s position was available the city-based wastewater treatment plant.

He interviewed and was hired.

He’s been onboard for a massive upgrade of the plant which began in 1988, the plant explosion in December 2010 and the major rebuild which followed. The plant is nearly continuously being modified.

<strong>WANT TO HEAR A JOKE?</strong>

Art Strother is not a Kankakee native. He was born in Woodward, Ala. He came to Kankakee at the age of 5 in 1957. He came to Kankakee just in time to experience the massive Soldier Creek flood which significantly impacted the city’s northside.

“I thought mom brought us here to drown us,” he jokes.

David Tyson, KRMA’s executive director, is trying to come up with a plan to keep Strother involved with KRMA. He thinks he could ultimately become a consultant. He said it was shameful to just watch such a wealth of knowledge simply walk out the door.

“This river means everything to Art. He makes sure this plant operates correctly and if it’s not, he gets it corrected,” Tyson said. “This treatment plant is more than just a job to him. Art feels very strongly about this place.”

Tyson believes Strother has so much passion and dedication, his salary is nearly secondary to the work he performs.

“He will almost be impossible to replace,” Tyson said. “We will have to build a team when he moves on.”

Strother returns to the topic of jokes. KRMA is a constant target. Because he’s the superintendent, so is he.

“Many people think we just shovel the ‘S’ word here,” he said. “And that is so far from the truth. We take in wastewater, clean it and get it back into the river. There are so many people who don’t know about this place.”

The “R” word has become part of his vocabulary now. This word is retirement. He doesn’t like to talk about it too much, however.

He currently considers himself a “short-term” employee. He’s mapped out his remaining KRMA time. He has targeted June 2026 as the end of his career.

“I’ll be 74,” he said. “I never planned on working beyond 75.”

Who does?

“I like what I do,” Strother said. “It’s very rewarding work, and it benefits the community. If I knew back then what I know now, I would have applied here right after high school.”

Better late than never.

And if you’re in the need of hearing a joke or two about working at a sewer plant, Strother is the go-to source.

He’s got a million of ‘em.