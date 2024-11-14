Trudeau honored for 30 years in state's attorney's office

KANKAKEE — Assistant State’s Attorney John Coghlan said his job is made much easier by having Jodi Trudeau in the office.

Trudeau, a paralegal in the state’s attorney’s civil division, was honored for 30 years of service at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting.

“I’ve been a lawyer for a very long time,” Coghlan said. “I’ve been blessed with wonderful secretaries and administrative assistants and paralegals and Jodi is the top.”

Coghlan paused as he became emotional about what Trudeau has meant to him and the office.

“When I came into the office, she was very welcoming,” he said, adding that she keeps him even-tempered. “… I’ll have an email or something else, and I’ll walk in, I’ll give it to Jodi. I’ll just say, ‘What do you think?’ And she’ll just go, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ And that keeps me grounded, and it keeps me with the ability to do my job. Because what she does is she kind of winds me up and sends me where to go, and she does it on a daily basis. She is just a vital portion of our office.”

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe presented Trudeau with the 30-year certificate, and he said for the eight years he’s been in office, Trudeau has done a great job.

“Jodi is a crucial member of our team in the state’s attorney’s office,” he said. “She has played a huge role in some of the most complex and complicated litigation that we’ve had over the years, most notably with the Safety Act litigation.

“Jodi played a big, big role in that, from the initial preparation and filing of the complaint, the research helping prepare for the arguments. She went to Springfield with us and is just an awesome member of our team, and has been for a very long time. She is the longest-serving team member in the state’s attorney’s office. I don’t know how you’ve done it.”

Trudeau was humbled to be honored and to receive the certificate of appreciation.

“It’s been a challenge, but I’ve had great attorneys, both of them,” she said. “And in the past, I’ve had attorneys that’s turned into judges that are my dear friends. I’ve met a lot of friends along the way, and it’s just been an honor. I wouldn’t do it any other way.”