Salvation Army sets kettle drive

Christmas is always an important time for The Salvation Army, as it meets the needs of the community while depending on the charity of the community.

The Salvation Army is readily identified with the red Christmas kettles, but it has many other charitable activities during the Christmas season. The charity also conducts drives for food, toys and coats, as well as hold a Thanksgiving meal.

Here are the ways people can help or participate:

<strong>KETTLE DRIVE</strong>

The kettles go out Monday. The campaign continues through Christmas Eve. The kettles are traditionally manned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Planned locations this year include the Walmart and Jewel stores in Kankakee and Bourbonnais; Kroger; Hobby Lobby; Blain’s Farm & Fleet; Big Lots; and the Walgreens stores in Bradley and Bourbonnais.

The goal of the 2024 kettle drive is $250,000. Contributions come from the kettles, but also include a mail appeal that goes out in the community. The campaign will have a kick-off event at The Salvation Army from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“The need in our community is greater than ever,” said Lt. LaToya Surratt, of The Salvation Army. “The money raised will support the Christmas effort as well as the ongoing mission of The Salvation Army throughout the year.”

Volunteers are always needed to man the kettles. Sign ups can be made at <a href="http://registertoring.com" target="_blank">registertoring.com</a>.

<strong>THANKSGIVING MEAL</strong>

The annual Thanksgiving meal served at The Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20.

Surratt said the meal typically attracts more than 300. All, whether individuals or families, are welcomed. The meal, a traditional Thanksgiving feast, is free.

Volunteers are needed to help cook, serve and clean up. To volunteer, call 815-933-8421.

To register online: <a href="http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A4EA8AF2CA6FFC25-51816600-annual" target="_blank">www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A4EA8AF2CA6FFC25-51816600-annual</a>.

<strong>FOOD DRIVE</strong>

Collections are under way for the food drive. Dry and canned foods are welcomed.

The goal is to fill the location’s pantry. The Salvation Army offers food to those in need, as well as providing lunches Monday through Friday. More than 14,000 meals are served during the year.

Dry and canned foods can be dropped off at all Midland Bank locations; Kankakee Public Library; Bradley Library; and The Salvation Army.

If a business or organization would like to participate, contact Alvy Butler, social services director, at alvy.butler@usc.salvationarmy.org.

<strong>COAT DRIVE</strong>

New coats, gloves and hats for children and adults are needed.

“Our hope this year is to provide winter outerwear for over 100 children and adults,” she said.

Coats in sizes XL, 2XL and 3XL are in great demand. Drop-off locations include Building Inspector’s office at the Village of Bourbonnais and The Salvation Army.

<strong>TOY DRIVE</strong>

The toy drive began Tuesday.

“This year we anticipate serving over 400 children throughout Kankakee County for Christmas,” Surratt said.

Toys collected will go to children age 15 and younger. The goal is to give each child one large item and two smaller items.

Donated toys should be new and unwrapped. No plastic guns or knives.

Toys can be dropped off at The Salvation Army; Kia in Bradley; area Walmart stores; CSL Plasma Collection Center; and all Midland Bank locations.

If any business or organization wants to participate in toy drive, contact Butler.

Any family in need of toys for a child, can sign up at <a href="http://SAAngeltree.org" target="_blank">SAAngeltree.org</a>.

For more information on donating toys, coats, food or ringing the bells for the kettle campaign, call or email Surratt at 815-933-8421 or latoya.surratt@usc.salvationarmy.org.