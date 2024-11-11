Veterans Art exhibit open to public at KCC

Depictions of hope and struggle can be seen in the art pieces created by veterans on display at Kankakee Community College’s library.

The Veterans Art Exhibit is in the lower level of the Miner Memorial Library.

The community can view the artwork during the college’s regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

“The Kankakee Community College Veterans Art exhibition is more than just a display of creativity,” said Chelise Slowik, art professor at KCC. “It’s a tribute to experiences of those who have served in our armed forces.”