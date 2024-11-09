One-vehicle crash claims life of St. Anne man

BEAVERVILLE — A one-car accident on Thursday in rural Beaverville resulted in the death of a St. Anne man.

Robert Hubert, 68, of St. Anne, died in the accident, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

At approximately 1:38 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 3200N Road near 3130E Road for an accident involving injuries involving a single vehicle.

Initial investigation indicates a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Hubert was traveling east on 3200N Road near 3130E Road, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle went into the north ditch striking a tree stump, causing the vehicle to roll.

The vehicle came to rest on the passenger’s side.

St. Anne and Beaverville fire departments and Riverside EMS were able to get Hubert out of the vehicle.

Lifestar Helicopter from Joliet transported Hubert from the scene, but Hubert died while en route to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.