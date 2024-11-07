Cianci wins another term as circuit clerk

Longtime Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci, a Republican, won reelection for the fourth time on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Dondi Maricle for the second consecutive time in the general election.

Cianci won 29,938-15,919 for 65% of the vote. She defeated Maricle, of Bourbonnais, and Libertarian Nicole Scott in 2020.

Cianci, of Bourbonnais, was appointed as interim circuit clerk July 1, 2010, and then elected in November of 2010 to fill the unexpired term. She had since been reelected in 2012, 2016, 2020 before Tuesday’s win.

During the past 18 months Cianci has helped guide the circuit clerk office’s e new case management system to the circuit clerk, courts, attorney manager and probation that was approved by the Kankakee County Board.