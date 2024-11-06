St. George Road to close

BOURBONNAIS — Road closures are continuing to pop up and cause motorists headaches and there is one more on its way.

The latest closure will deal with St. George Road.

Beginning Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin reconstruction of the gated crossing on the Canadian National Railroad line between Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50) and North Convent Street (U.S. Route 45).

The road will only be allowing local traffic.

If all goes as planned, IDOT stated the project should be completed within a week and the crossing will be reopened no later than the following Monday, Nov. 18.

The railroad crossing is just east of the Interstate 57 overpass.

This project will be the second railroad crossing to take place next week.

Along East Court Street in Kankakee, IDOT will begin what is expected to be no more than a week-long project of upgrading the Kankakee, Beaverville & Southern Railroad crossing.

East Court Street, at approximately the McDonalds restaurant, will be closed to all traffic.

The East Court project was to have been completed this week, but it was delayed by the state as to not impact people attempting to vote in the Tuesday’s presidential election.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, 7th Ward Alderwoman Lenora Noble pressed Mayor Chris Curtis on the closure. She asked if it would be possible for IDOT to leave two lanes open so traffic could still flow along East Court.

Curtis said there is nothing the city can do. He explained IDOT will be installing a continuous line of railroad tracks through the intersection so the project must be completed in one piece.

Noble then asked if the crossing upgrade could be delayed until the Hobbie Avenue reconstruction is complete?

Hobbie Avenue is not expected to be finished until sometime in 2025.

Curtis again said this is an IDOT project and it is moving forward.

City engineer Neil Piggush said there is a chance IDOT will not need the entire week to complete the project, but only time will tell.

“This is not something that is uncommon regarding rail crossing,” Piggush said.