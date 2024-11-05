Joyce defeats Nagel, again

BOURBONNAIS — For the second time, Democrat State Sen. Patrick Joyce has upended his Republican Party challenger Philip Nagel to represent the 40th Senate District.

The 40th District includes portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties.

In the rematch campaign, Joyce, of Essex, again defeated Braidwood resident Nagel. He collected 50,375 votes to Nagel’s 39,727, for a 56% to 44% margin.

In the November 2022 contest, Joyce defeated Nagel by a 54% to 48% margin.

In Tuesday’s vote, just as it was two years ago, the vote total was rather close in the counties of Kankakee, Will and Grundy. However, just as before, it was the Cook County vote which pushed Joyce to victory.

In this election, Joyce outpolled Nagel by a 15,920 to 3,405 vote to push him to victory. Joyce collected 82% of the Cook County vote.

In Kankakee County, Joyce nudged by Nagel 15,322 to 15,029.

It was just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when Joyce declared victory.

This marked his third general election victory, to go along with a pair of primary victories.

He said the residents of the 40th District are important to him and he believes the people understand that.

“We serve these people. We knock on their doors. You know, ultimately it is the people who decide if you are doing the job,” he said.

He said he wouldn’t have this type of election success if it were not for the people responding to the job he has done.