Diamond fire deaths identified

DIAMOND — The two people who died in a house fire in Diamond on Sunday have been identified.

Charles “Bill” Tabler Jr., 63, and Alex Tabler, 26, were the two men killed in the fire, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Monday morning.

Two other people survived and were taken to local hospitals for injuries from the fire that was spreading throughout the house when firefighters arrived, according to a news release from the Coal City Fire Protection District.

The fire call came in shortly before 6 a.m.

“While en route, crews were advised that people still within the structure were unable to get out,” stated the news release. “On arrival, smoke and heavy fire were observed throughout the house.”

Firefighters attempted to rescue both people in the house in the 800 block of Crystal Lane and put out the blaze.

“One victim was located and transported to a local hospital, and two other victims were transported to area hospitals with incident-related injuries,” officials said.

One of the victims killed in the blaze was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. The other was taken to Morris Hospital, but did not survive his injuries, Callahan said.

In addition to the Coal City Fire Protection District and the Grundy County coroner, agencies investigating the fire include the Illinois State Fire Marshal, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and MABAS Division 15.

No firefighters were injured. Damages to the house were estimated at more than $300,000.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about the fire, according to the Coal City Fire Protection District.

Coal City was assisted by fire departments from Morris, Braidwood, Wilmington, Gardner, Braceville, Seneca, Channahon, Dwight, East Joliet and Marseilles. Emergency management agencies from Grundy County and Morris also assisted.

A family member of the Tablers has organized a GoFundMe at: gofundme.com/f/support-the-tablers-family-after-tragic-fire.