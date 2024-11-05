A musical morning: KVSO hosts 40th Kiwanis Youth Concert

Hundreds of grade school students tapped their feet and wiggled in their seats to the tune of “The Pink Panther Theme” on Monday morning as they channeled their inner mischievous mannerisms.

Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students from schools across Iroquois and Kankakee counties attended the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s 40th Kiwanis Youth Concert, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee at Olivet Nazarene University’s Hawkins Centennial Chapel.

The concerts are provided free of charge thanks to the <a href="https://www.kkiwanis.org" target="_blank">Kiwanis Club of Kankakee</a>.

Performers demonstrated the sound of various instruments before each song, as all eyes were glued to the large screens on either side of the stage for a closer look.

The “Mission: Impossible Theme” closed out the hour-long event after “The Pink Panther Theme,” both by Henry Mancini.

Dr. Sean Paul Mills, the KVSO Artistic Director & Conductor, also led the orchestra in selections including “Norwegian Dances” by Edvard Grieg, Bacchanale from “Samson et Dalila” by Camille Saint-Saëns, “Funeral March of a Marionette” by Charles Gounod and “Grand Canyon Suite” by Ferde Grofe.

Among the schools in attendance were Bradley West, Chebanse, Donovan, Iroquois West, Grace Christian, Glenn Raymond, Grant Park, Limestone, Herscher, Je-Neir Elementary, Kankakee Home School Co-Op, Liberty Intermediate, Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary and St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Milford.

The <a href="https://www.kvso.org/event/concert-a-baroque-christmas" target="_blank">KVSO’s next performance will be its annual Holiday Concert</a>, titled “A Baroque Christmas,” at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.

The <a href="https://www.kvso.org/event/symphony-of-sweets-2024" target="_blank">KVSO Women’s Guild Symphony of Sweets dinner</a> will follow the concert at 5 p.m. the Kankakee Country Club. The RSVP deadline is Nov. 15.

For KVSO tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org.</a>

For more on the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee, go to <a href="https://www.kkiwanis.org" target="_blank">kkiwanis.org</a>.