Post-season tickets punched: 5 area football teams advance to second round

History was made Friday night in St. Anne as the Cardinals claimed a 22-20 victory against St. Thomas More in the first round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs.

The win marks the first-ever playoff victory in school history in just the second year of the football program’s return since 1977.

As games unfolded across the state during the weekend, several area teams punched their tickets to join St. Anne in Week 2 of post-season play.

In IHSA Class 7A, Bradley-Bourbonnais earned a 34-27 win against Jacobs, and Kankakee claimed a dominant 42-0 win in the Class 6A match against Glenbard South.

Coal City pulled away for a 41-13 victory in Class 4A against Johnsburg, and Wilmington tallied a 42-7 win against Stillman Valley in the Wildcats’ opener in Class 3A action.

Five teams will advance, but five others bid farewell to their seasons.

Manteno lost to Normal University 41-14 in their Class 4A matchup, ending their season 7-3. The home game was the Panthers’ first playoff appearance since 2019.

In Class 3A, Peotone suffered a 29-22 loss to Eureka, finishing 6-4 on the year.

No. 5 ranked Momence was upset by No. 12 ranked Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington in a 41-13 loss in Class 2A play, ending the Redskins’ season at 8-2. The win marks the Trojans’ first playoff victory since 1983.

Central lost 70-32 to an undefeated Lena-Winslow in Class 1A to end 5-5 and Milford-Cissna Park lost 52-22 to Martinsville in I8FA play, finishing 6-4.

