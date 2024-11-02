Tacos for a car: Bradley Taco John's hosting fundraiser to help employee get vehicle

BRADLEY — Renee Kennedy has served up countless tacos, potato olés and smiles in her nearly two and a half years at Taco John’s, but now she is hoping her customers will send a little generosity her way.

The 39-year-old Bradley resident and assistant manager of the 484 S. Kennedy Drive restaurant will be the subject of its upcoming Crunch for a Cause fundraiser.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 50% of sales from customers who show a printed or digital flier or mention the fundraiser to the cashier will go toward helping Kennedy purchase a vehicle.

In July, Kennedy’s car broke down twice in a matter of weeks, and the repairs were going to be expensive.

She didn’t have the money to fix it, and she didn’t want to risk a ticket and towing charge for leaving it to sit idle on her property, especially with back-to-school expenses coming up.

So, she decided it would be best to junk it.

For the past few months, she has been hoofing it wherever she needs to go.

Her friends and coworkers have been nice enough to give her rides during bad weather, but for the most part, it has been one foot in front of the other.

She walks a mile to get to work and another mile to get home.

She walks to take her 15-year old daughter with special needs to doctors appointments and Best Buddies’ activities.

With a bad knee and winter coming up, the prospect of walking everywhere for much longer was not sounding very appealing.

Kennedy asked her general manager, Ryan Monferdini, if it would be possible to get on the books for a Crunch for a Cause to help her purchase a vehicle.

The Bradley and Bourbonnais locations typically do the fundraisers every week on Wednesdays, helping to give back to various causes and individuals in need in the community.

The general manager’s response was, “Absolutely.”

“I knew my coworkers would be on board with it right away,” Kennedy said. “Because we’re family-based there. We all joke around. We talk about our families with each other. We try to keep open communications with each other and make sure everybody is OK.”

If there’s ever a problem going on with someone on the Taco John’s team, they all try to show up for one another.

“Not a lot of jobs do that,” Kennedy said.

Tiffany Bergstresser, senior director of operations for Taco John’s, said the company does not discriminate on whom it will host a fundraiser for, as long as it is a legitimate cause.

“It doesn’t matter what any person’s need is,” she said. “We’ve done it for people who need wheelchairs, or money for medical expenses, for medicine, things like that, so Renee asking for our help to get a car is not something out of the ordinary for the owner (Alex Habeeb). He is willing to help out anybody who needs it.”

While other restaurants commonly give back 10 or 15%, the Taco John’s Crunch for a Cause fundraisers give back 50%, meaning the company does lose some profits.

“It would be hard to say for sure, but I don’t know if many, or any, do 50%,” Bergstresser said. “And we’ve been doing them for quite some time.”

A 2003 Kankakee High School graduate, Kennedy is a lifelong resident of the area.

She has two children, Jacob Oden, 21, and Gabriella Oden, 15.

In 2016, she hosted a fundraiser for the Resolve Center in honor of her sister, who passed away of a heroin overdose.

As for a particular type of vehicle, Kennedy is hoping for a compact SUV that would be good for taking an occasional vacation.

“If I can just get a four-door car that has a little bit of space with a trunk in it, I’d be happy,” she said. “I’m not too picky right now.”

Being able to purchase a vehicle would make things like getting groceries, getting to work and taking care of her daughter much easier.

“I would just like to say thank you to anyone who is willing to come out to support it,” she said.

Kennedy hopes to be working Wednesday’s event so she can see everyone’s faces and thank them personally for coming in.

“Taco John’s will continue to serve the community as much as we can and help out with anybody who needs a fundraiser,” Kennedy said. “All of us there are glad to do it.”