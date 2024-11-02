Lady Liberty: Statue of Liberty shines in St. Anne

It’s not the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

Nor is it anywhere close to New York City.

But make no mistake. The Statue of Liberty shines just as brightly in the middle of St. Anne’s Ron Grubbs Park Ponds as she does along the nation’s eastern shoreline.

At least for those who set out to have the statue erected in tiny St. Anne, this monument is even more impressive than the copper-clad one which has shone the way in New York Harbor since October 1886.

Thanks to the undeterred spirit of Carol O’Connell, who happens to be the wife of St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell, and the generosity of resident Bill Jennings, who sold the statue to the village at a bargain basement price.

So how did St. Anne’s Grubbs Park become home for the Lady Liberty?

Simple, O’Connell said. It was divine intervention.

She was visiting the East Coast in this past spring. She was simply passing by the monument and for some unexplained reason, it spoke to her. An unbelievable and unexpected connection was created to one of the most iconic U.S. monuments.

“The world is in this condition right now,” she said, unable to find the exact word to describe this condition. “I just believe we need something to remind us of our freedom and what we have.”

<strong>AN IDEA IS BORN</strong>

She returned to St. Anne. The connection made to Lady Liberty never left. It became part of her daily thoughts.

She began to vocalize the experience to others. She talked about her idea to others.

The idea was simple. How could she get a certain St. Anne man, by the name of Bill Jennings, to part with his cast aluminum replica Statue of Liberty?

It was a statue he had placed near his St. Anne property for 10 years before having it taken down sometime around 2012 or 2013 and put into storage.

Calls were made. Mayor O’Connell even inquired on behalf of his wife.

While Jennings didn’t commit to letting go of the 8-foot tall statue, he didn’t turn another down with a hard “no,” either.

The seed had been planted.

Jennings admitted he had had thoughts of simply scrapping the statue he had acquired several years previous while traveling in the Rockford or Galena area in 2002.

He liked the statue so much that he constructed a wooden platform to display it.

“It was up for 10 years. But enough was enough,” he explained. He took it down and put it in storage.

The former St. Anne village board member and St. Anne school board member said he finally came to terms with Carol. He estimated he had about $800 invested in the structure. He would settle for $400.

A village check was issued and the Statue of Liberty was now a possession of the village.

“To be honest, I thought of scrapping it.” Asked if he has ever visited the somewhat more famous Lady Liberty monument in New York, he admitted he had not.

“I’ve driven past it, but I never did the tour,” he confessed.

<strong>GRUBBS PARK SELECTED</strong>

Carol, others and village officials put their heads together. It was decided Grubbs Pond Park would be the monument’s home.

A problem, among others, was the island was covered with brush and trees. Village public works’ employees led by director Don Leveque and worker Jerry Goodrich tackled the island.

It was cleared and the top was leveled. Thinking a simple platform would be placed there for the monument, they soon found Carol had another idea.

She wanted a replica base created. A concrete star-shaped polygon base was requested.

“I was going to make a square,” Goodrich offered. “She had other ideas.”

Once the shock of the request wore off, Goodrich did some research, picked out some lumber, plugged in his circular saw and set out to make the base form. It took him about a day.

When the base was formed and delivered to the island, 36 80-pound bags of concrete was mixed, transported and poured into the polygon forms.

<strong>INSPIRATION BECOMES REALITY</strong>

On Oct. 3, the Statue of Liberty was placed and anchored to the form. Lights powered by a battery wired to a solar panel provides the statue’s glow.

The torch lights flicker to replicate a flame. The lights are sensitive to the darkness and turn on as the sun goes down.

Carol said looking at Lady Liberty as darkness falls brings tears to her eyes.

“It’s better than what I envisioned,” she said.

Landscaping will be added in the spring.

Sue Bonvallet, the St. Anne treasurer, described the island topped by the Statue of Liberty as St. Anne’s “special little secret.”

The location will not likely remain a secret for long.

“I’m just so happy this inspiration came true,” Carol said. “Every step of the way, people here figured out how to make this work. These are creative people.”

Karie Witvoet, the St. Anne Township supervisor who serves on the village’s Beautification Committee, said Carol saw the statue and had a dream.

“I’m so proud of it,” Carol said.