KLASEY: Funeral for a hero

In an article datelined “Bradley, Ill., April 20,” the Chicago Tribune reported “This small industrial community of 2,100 persons closed every shop, office, factory and school today and turned out en masse for the funeral of its best-known citizen, the Rev. Harris A. Darche.”

That information was echoed on the front page of the April 20, 1937, Kankakee Daily Republican-News: “Throngs of mourners crowded into St. Joseph’s church of Bradley and filled the lawns and streets about the parish this morning to pay their last respects to a great leader and a great friend of the whole community, the Rev. Harris A. Darche, whose death occurred Friday. … Except for the streets about the black-draped church, the village of Bradley was practically deserted as most of its citizens gathered near St. Joseph’s to hear the Mass, which was amplified by several loudspeakers.”

Nearly two decades earlier, during the fierce fighting of World War I, Father Darche became widely known as “The Fighting Padre” in his role as chaplain of the Sixth Marine Regiment. A Chicago Daily News correspondent described the 30-year-old priest’s actions during the Battle of Belleau Wood on June 17, 1918: “Chaplain Harris A. Darche … went forward with the men and remained in the shell-riddled wood encouraging and comforting them while carrying back wounded, administering the last rites to others, and conducting services for those who were buried where they fell.”

On June 25, Father Darche was mistakenly reported killed by an artillery shell burst; the report was corrected the following day. About a month later, however, he narrowly escaped death in a poison-gas attack. Following several weeks in the hospital, he returned to duty with the 6th Marine Regiment. His record of bravery on the battlefield earned him a number of honors, including the French Croix de Guerre (Cross of War), the U.S. Navy Cross, and the Distinguished Service Cross.

Father Darche returned to his native Kankakee County (he was born in Bourbonnais in 1888) as pastor of St. Joseph Church in 1923. In addition to his pastoral duties, he was very active in veterans’ organizations, serving as National Chaplain of the American Legion, and co-founding Bradley’s American Legion post.

On Friday morning, April 16, the 48-year-old Father Darche complained of a headache; after lunch, he decided to lie down in his bedroom at the rectory. The Kankakee Republican-News reported that, when the parish housekeeper, Mrs. Appoline Arseneau, “called him several hours later and heard no answer, she opened the door and discovered the body. … News of his death spread swiftly through the community … many hundreds of friends were shocked to learn of the suddenness with which he was taken.”

More than 1,200 mourners filed past the casket of “The Fighting Padre” as he lay in state at St. Joseph Church from Sunday afternoon until the 10:30 a.m. funeral mass on Tuesday, April 20. Father Darche had served as pastor of the Bradley parish for 14 years.

The solemn Requiem Mass was celebrated by the Rev. Adhemar Savary, pastor of St. Joseph Church in Manteno; the Rev. E.V. Cardinal, president of St. Viator College, served as deacon. Approximately 240 priests from the Chicago and Peoria dioceses were present for the funeral Mass, as were a large number of state and national American Legion officials.

Following the Mass, a long cortege of vehicles followed the hearse to the Darche family plot at Maternity Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Graveside military rites were conducted by contingents from the Bradley and Kankakee American Legion posts, the Marine Post of the Chicago American Legion, and Company L of the 129th Infantry of the Illinois National Guard.

The Republican-News described “an unusual ceremony at the grave” conducted by the Rev. Robert F. Chapler, a former pastor of the Bradley Methodist Church, who was “a fellow Legionnaire and intimate friend of Father Darche.” The two clergymen had made an agreement that when one died, the other would officiate at the grave.

“We do not know why God calls men in the prime of life from service,” observed the Rev. Chapler. “I know that Father Darche would say, ‘His will, not mine, be done.’” The minister lifted the American flag from the priest’s casket and presented it to Mrs. Ida Bird Holmes, Father Darche’s sister. He told Mrs. Holmes, “From hands which knew the friendly clasp of Father Darche on behalf of the United States government and through the American Legion, I present to you this flag under which he gave loyal service. May you cherish it in his memory.”

On May 29, 1938, a memorial honoring Father Darche was dedicated on the campus of St. Viator College in Bourbonnais. Later that year, the college closed (It is now Olivet Nazarene University). What happened to the Darche memorial?

Answer: The memorial, a bronze plaque mounted on a large boulder, was relocated to the grounds of Bradley American Legion post 766 on Broadway. In September, 2020, thieves pried the bronze plaque off the boulder, probably to be sold for scrap.