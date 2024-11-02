Kankakee County NAACP celebrates community unity and justice at Freedom Fund Banquet

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Branch NAACP held its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 26, uniting community leaders, advocates and residents under the theme ALL IN to champion social justice, equality and equity.

The annual banquet was held at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bradley, and the event highlighted the power of community and the ongoing commitment to civil rights.

Judge Marlow Jones served as the master of ceremonies, guiding the evening’s program of recognition and celebration. The night opened with a heartfelt rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, which set a reflective tone for the event.

Theodis Pace, president of the Illinois State Conference NAACP, welcomed attendees, reaffirming the NAACP’s mission to advance justice and empower marginalized communities. Lori Gadbois, Kankakee County Recorder and NAACP Executive Committee Member, recognized elected officials present, honoring their dedication to civil rights.

The Rev. Reginald Jones, an NAACP Executive Committee Member, led the invocation, and after dinner, Tammi Davis extended an invitation for new memberships to ensure the organization’s continued effect. Cathy Meltzer expressed gratitude to the event’s sponsors, acknowledging their critical role in supporting the NAACP’s mission.

During the awards segment, presented by Pace, several individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to Kankakee County. Steven J. Hunter received the William H. Copeland Social Justice Award. Community Service Awards were presented to Dr. Rodney Alford, Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, Arlene Woods, Donna Sample, and Marcia Medina Brown for their dedication to community and equity.

Lifetime Achievement Awards honored Gadbois, Mary Lacy, Jess C. Gathing and Jeanette Jones for their enduring commitment to the NAACP’s work.

The keynote speaker, Sonni Choi Williams, president of the Illinois State Bar Association, delivered an inspiring address. She highlighted the legal profession’s critical role in promoting social equity and called for collaboration between community and legal advocates to build a fairer society.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Pace and a benediction by Gathing, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of purpose and unity. Entertainment by Tina Davis-Powell capped the evening, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Kankakee community.

For more information on the Kankakee County NAACP’s initiatives and how to get involved, call Paulette Crank 815-953-2399.