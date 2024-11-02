Fire damages 3 homes in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee houses each sustained approximately $85,000 damage from a Friday morning fire on Kankakee’s southeast side.

According to the Kankakee Fire Department, at 3:27 a.m. they were called to a structure fire in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found fire in the attached garage of a residence. Fire extended to the home next door, in the 1400 block of East Eagle Street. Both homes were heavily engulfed in flames, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Residents of both homes evacuated before firefighters arrived, LaRoche said.

A third residence in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue also was damaged by heat of the fire. Damage to this property was estimated at approximately $10,000, LaRoche said.

Area fire departments assisted. Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, LaRoche said.

The cause remains under investigation.