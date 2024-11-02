Election delays E. Court railroad work

KANKAKEE — Apparently a presidential election ranks somewhat higher than rehab work on a railroad crossing.

Such is the case when it came to the planned Monday closure of East Court Street at the Kankakee, Beaverville & Southern Railroad grade crossing on East Court Street.

The repair project was set to begin Monday and continue for seven days. The project will close the entire four lanes of East Court Street.

However, due to Tuesday's presidential election, the project was pushed back for a week. It is now set to begin Nov. 11, which is Veterans' Day.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is completing the work. The project includes crossing improvements and new flashing lights.

The KB&S portion of the rail line is 155 miles long. The rail line is used on an as-need basis, meaning it is not often utilized.

Posted detours are directing motorists to use Illinois Route 50, Grinnell Road and Eastgate Parkway as alternative travel options. Motorists need to be aware that Hobbie Avenue remains closed and is not a detour option.

The KB&S customer base largely consists of grain elevators and agri-chemical distributors.

The line interchanges with most major railroads, including Canadian National Railway (CN); Chessie, Seaboard Coast Transportation (CSXT), Norfolk-Southern (NS), Union Pacific (UP) and with regional carrier, Toledo, Peoria & Western Railroad (TPW).