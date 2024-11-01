Increase seen in respiratory infections in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Health Department officials said in a news release Tuesday there have been local reports of mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common cause of bacterial respiratory infections.

These infections are most common in young adults and school-aged children. Infections are generally mild but sometimes can be severe, the release said.

The mild form is called “walking pneumonia.”

“People with pneumonia caused by M. pneumoniae can seem better than expected for someone with a lung infection. With mild symptoms, people may not stay home or in bed. Thus, the phrase “walking pneumonia” was coined, according to the Center for Disease Control and Preventions website.

While this condition is not reportable in Illinois, there have been recent increases in percent positivity from clinical lab data as well as several clusters reported in schools throughout the state, the release said.

“We are experiencing more cases locally and the state is seeing increased cases,” Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis said. “State health officials seeing increased cases asked local health departments to increase awareness so people can be cognizant when becoming ill, especially in younger adults and at risk of pneumonia.”

According to the CDC’s website, M. pneumoniae infections are common, with an estimated 2 million infections occurring each year in the United States. However, the true number of people affected every year is unknown as there’s no national reporting or dedicated surveillance system to track these infections.

M. pneumoniae is exclusively a human bacterium, virus, or other microorganism, which primarily causes respiratory infections in the upper and lower respiratory tract.

It can manifest into pharyngitis, pneumonia and tracheobronchitis. The bacteria can also cause a wide array of extrapulmonary manifestations often without obvious respiratory disease, the release said.

Notably, approximately 10% of children with m. pneumoniae infection exhibit a rash, often maculopapular; however, the rash can take many forms, the release said.

M. pneumoniae are spread through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. Other people can get infected if they breathe in those droplets.

Most people who spend a short amount of time with someone who is sick from m. pneumoniae don’t get infection, the release said.

However, people who spend a lot of time together are at increased risk. People living, working and studying in crowded settings are at increased risk. The incubation period is usually 2 to 3 weeks which can result in lengthy outbreaks, the release said.

There is no rapid test for m. pneumoniae infections, unlike some other respiratory illnesses. Diagnosis is often made clinically through examination and history, the release said.

There is no vaccine to prevent infection with m. pneumoniae. Hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you are ill can help prevent spreading this bacteria, the release said.