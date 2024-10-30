Nugent won't seek reelection as Manteno mayor

There will be change in the top leadership for the village of Manteno come springtime.

Longtime mayor Tim Nugent, 72, confirmed when contacted on Monday, that he is not running for reelection and added it was no secret.

“I’m done,” he said. “I’ve been in for five terms, 20 years next May. I knew the last time I ran it would be my last term. It’s been a good run. It’s time for somebody else.”

There are three trustee races in April, as well as for mayor (village president) and village clerk. Current trustees Diane Dole and Tim Boyce, and village clerk Robin Batka are also not running for reelection, Nugent said.

Trustee Cameron CJ Boudreau, whose seat is up for reelection, will run in the April 1 election. Boudreau was appointed to his seat on July 15, to replace Samuel Martin, who resigned on July 2. When Boudreau was sworn in as trustee, he said he would seek reelection.

Joel Gesky, a current village trustee, is running for mayor, and he will make a formal announcement after the Nov. 5 general election. Other current trustees are Todd Crocket and Wendell Phillips.

During Nugent’s long tenure, the village constructed the Square on Second downtown in 2017 which has become a popular meeting place for public events and recreation.

The village also sold its sewer system to Aqua Illinois for $25 million in 2019. Money from that sale allowed the village to construct a new 45,000-square-foot public works facility for a total project cost of $7 million on North Maple Street. It was also able to move the police department from Main Street into a renovated former Municipal Bank branch building at 110 Marquette Place South for a total project cost of approximately $3.1 million.

Both of those projects were completed in 2023.

The village is also able to continue to reimburse homeowners for the village’s portion of property tax and for the garbage fees.

Looking for significant changes in the Manteno village leadership at the April 1, 2025, election, the Manteno Freedom Party announced its slate of candidates on Sunday at a local pizza restaurant where approximately 75 people gathered for the kick off.

Heading the top of the ticket for the Freedom Party is Annette LaMore, who is running for mayor. LaMore was a former village trustee, and she has been the spokeswoman for the Concerned Citizens of Manteno, the organization that was formed in 2023 to oppose the Gotion lithium battery factory that will soon open in the former Kmart distribution center.

“We have a lot of people backing us and a lot of support,” LaMore said. “People want change.”

Also running for the Freedom Party are Mike Barry, Paul Motel and Peggy Vaughn for trustees, while Kerri Rolniak is the party’s candidate for village clerk.

LaMore said she and members of the party would talk more about the municipal election and their platform after the holidays.