$51M expansion for Voortman: Monee manufacturer has big plans

A site most recently known for producing landscaping mulch is being transformed into a $51.4-million, high-tech production site to be the brand new home for Voortman Steel Machinery.

Ground at the 27-acre South Ridgeland Avenue site on Monee’s west side, only a short distance south from the massive Amazon distribution center, is where the Netherlands-based company is expected to have its 100,000-square-feet, first phase of construction completed within a 12-18 month window.

Of the 100,000 square feet, 80,000 will be devoted to warehouse space and 20,000 to office. Plans are for future expansions to increase the site to 400,000 square feet.

Ben Morrall, 43, president of Voortman and a Bourbonnais resident, didn’t want to put the cart before the horse just yet.

“We will see how things go over the next few years first,” said Morrall.

The 27-acre site had been the location of Rainbow Farm Enterprises, a mulch supplier.

The warehouse site will also include space for steel fabrication and machine operators. The site will also employ maintenance workers who will focus on keeping these specialized processes operating at peak levels.

Voortman is recognized as a leading manufacturer of CNC steel processing machinery and software solutions catering to diverse industries. The business began in the Netherlands in 1968.

Incorporated in 2005 in Illinois, Voortman USA was created to serve customers across North America, South America and Central America.

The company’s first Illinois stop was Kankakee where it operated a small sales office. It moved to Manteno in 2013 and operated only for year in the site which later became Steam Hollow Brewing Company.

It has been in Monee since then.

<strong>PEDDINGHAUS A COMPETITOR</strong>

CNC steel processing is a manufacturing process which uses computer numerical control (CNC) machines to shape steel into desired forms. It uses computer-generated designs to perform operations like cutting, milling and drilling.

These types of products are used in many industries, including aerospace, automotive and medical devices, among others.

The expansion will allow the company to respond to increased customer demand and company growth by increasing employees and capabilities to provide high quality customer service while moving their supply chain to Illinois.

If all falls into place, the manufacturing company could be moved in and in operation by late 2025 or early 2026.

Voortman creates high-end steel processing machines with integrated business software that automates and optimizes the production process.

The company’s production and mission are extremely similar to those of Bradley-based manufacturer, Peddinghaus.

Kankakee-based PSI, Inc., is the general contractor for this significant Will County project which could be employing upwards of 110 people when the project’s first phase is complete, officials noted prior to Tuesday’s ceremony.

<strong>‘RIGHT HERE IN ILLINOIS’ — JB</strong>

Pritzker labeled Voortman the latest example of Illinois being a destination for business.

“We’re proud to be the U.S. headquarters of Voortman Steel and to see it grow right here in Monee — creating good jobs and economic opportunity for the people of this region,” Pritzker said.

While there are no specific plans for expansion, ownership was clear land is available at the site and expansions are likely.

Among the dignitaries on hand for the unveiling of this project were Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker; Kristin Richards, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity director; State. Sen. Patrick Joyce; and State Rep. Jackie Haas.

The state has assisted the company with a $10-million EDGE (Economic Development for a Growing Economy) tax credit. The company pledged to create 51 new full-time jobs and retain 40 full-time jobs.

“As we break ground today, we’re not just laying the foundation for a building,” Morrall said. “We’re laying the foundation for a brighter, more prosperous future for the area. We’re showing everyone that economic growth and working with local and state government can go hand in hand.”

Morrall thanked all those involved in making Tuesday’s groundbreaking a reality.

“To everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring us to this moment – the architects, the engineers, the city planners, local government, the Governor’s office and countless others — thank you. Your vision and dedication have made this possible.”

Morrall and company officials had looked at many locations before focusing on this site. He said Monee’s proximity to Interstate 57 and Interstate 80 were key factors. The nearby intermodal complexes also were key factors as moving product is of obvious importance.

“We like being right in the middle of the country,” he said.

He was having trouble containing his excitement prior to the event.

“It’s surreal. These last 12 years have been doubling year over year,” he said while declining to state sales figures. “It’s great to see our brand growing here. We are now the market leader.

“We’ve gone from zero to No. 1,” he said.

Kankakee-based PSI, Inc., is not just a builder of buildings and site development.

The company also helps development where it can.

That situation was the case with Voortman Steel Machinery.

Justin Goselin and other PSI officials helped bring this project to a reality by assisting them wherever they could, including traveling to the Netherlands to see exactly what the company is about.

Goselin said prior to Tuesday’s groundbreaking the excitement level he has for this project is off the charts.

“We’ve been them through this entire process,” said Goselin, PSI president. “We are extremely excited about this.”

Goselin said an estimated 50-70 unionized workers will be on hand most days as this project begins to kick into high gear. He is hoping to have foundations in place by late November so structures can begin to rise from the earth.

He said the manufacturing site will likely be completed first and then the steel and glass office site will follow.

Earth moving equipment has already completed considerable site work, but there is much yet to do.

While Goselin is well aware these mid-week 80-degree days are only a tease at this point of the year, he is hopeful weather will allow work to take place well into the winter months.