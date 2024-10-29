2 die in separate crashes

Two people died in separate vehicle crashes Saturday in Kankakee County.

The first fatal occurred at 4:34 a.m. in the 1100 block of 13000E Road in Pembroke Township. It is two miles north of Hopkins Park.

The driver, Ariana Lopez, 34, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.

Lopez was traveling south on 13000E Road going around the curve and veered out of the traffic lane, striking the second vehicle head on. The two occupants of the second vehicle both signed refusals after being treated on scene, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Later Saturday, Alberto Carmona, 35, of Kankakee, died at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the northbound exit ramp at Exit 308 on Interstate 57.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:22 p.m. Carmona was ejected from the vehicle, a 1995 Lincoln Town Car. A passenger was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment, Gessner said.