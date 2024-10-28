Kankakee Farmers' Market finale

A sunny, cool fall day ushered out the Kankakee Farmers’ Market season on Saturday as the last installment of the year took place.

The signature smell of fresh kettle corn and coffee filled the air while attendees enjoyed live music and purchased their favorite goodies for the final time in 2024 at the downtown Kankakee event.

Some vendors said goodbye until next May, while others shared their upcoming events and brick-and-mortar locations where patrons can continue supporting the local businesses.

For the full list of vendors from the season, visit <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market/vendors-list" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market/vendors-list</a>.