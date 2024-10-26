Watseka's Allhand's won't seek 3rd term

WATSEKA — Watseka Mayor John Allhands has decided eight years is enough as the leader of this Iroquois County city.

Allhands confirmed this week he will not seek a third term as mayor. In fact, he will not even be a resident of Watseka, nor Illinois for that matter, much beyond the end of his term in office.

The 62-year-old Allhands, who first served two years on the eight-member Watseka City Council as a 4th Ward representative from 2014-16, before being elected mayor in 2016, will be relocating to Gallatin, Tenn., in 2025.

He and his wife will be moving near where his daughter, and perhaps more importantly, where their first grandchild lives.

Their daughter, an emergency room nurse in Nashville, and her husband, a Nashville Metro police officer, might likely need help with child care, and the mayor said they are more than happy to assist.

Currently a 23-year high school teacher with the Tri-Point school system, the lifelong Watseka resident said after considerable family discussion, the decision was made to move on from Watseka, where he has lived his entire life.

He said they have been contemplating this transition for several months.

As word has started to circulate, two Watseka council members, 3rd Ward Alderman Benny Marcier and 4th Ward representative Scott Anderson, have announced their mayoral candidacy for the April 1 election.

“We’ve always loved Tennessee,” Allhands said. “We thought about Florida, but there are too many storms.”

He said they discovered Gallatin quite by accident. They stopped in the community due to a lengthy funeral procession pacing. They discovered a nice community, and one they have visited now several times.

While excited about this new adventure, leaving the only place he has called home will not be easy.

“Watseka is a strong town with a lot of good people,” he said. “I feel like I’m leaving it better than when I came in as mayor. I’ve been able to work with a council that is proactive in thinking.”

Overseeing an approximate $8-million budget, Allhands said there is much work to be done, but young homeowners and entrepreneurs are calling the city home. He said they will help carry the city forward.

Those young adults, he said, will likely resemble him those many years ago. He was not eager to get involved politically, but he did. And while there were tough days, he never regretted getting involved.

“I was kind of reluctant at first,” he said of seeking an elected office. “Then I thought maybe one term. I never expected to be around this long.”

He thanked area mayors, Chris Curtis, Tim Nugent and Chuck Steele (Momence) for helping him along the way. He noted so many people lent him support on his path and his thanks can never be properly repaid.

“At some point you just have to walk away,” Allhands said. “There needs to be new blood. New ideas are always good.”

He knows leaving office will be difficult. He hopes not to shed too many tears.

“We’ve had some bumps and bruises, but we have always gotten through,” Allhands said. “It’s been a great run.”