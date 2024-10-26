Rising from the grave

KANKAKEE — Anyone in need of a casket-transporting elevator, Kankakee developer Dustin Kooy is willing to talk.

He is the proud owner of one, and he most certainly does not have a real need for it.

Kooy is set to begin swinging a hammer and operating a circular saw to transform the long-abandoned former Rehr-Kaiser Funeral Home, into a seven-unit condominium immediately south of downtown Kankakee.

The funeral home mainly served the Lutheran community an is located at the southeast corner of South Dearborn Avenue and East Hickory Street.

The casket elevator is an equipment holdover from a time from the building’s long-since-passed function.

Whether Kooy believes in ghosts and goblins might be a conversation for another day.

What is certain is the 35-year Kankakee-focused developer believes in the city’s central core, and he is once again backing his Kankakee faith with his wallet.

Having purchased the long-abandoned funeral home in 2022 for $43,000, he is about set to begin what will likely be a five- or six-month renovation of the two-story, wood-sided property, just a block from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Kooy, who has undertaken numerous rehab projects, particularly those along South West Avenue, said this is just his latest.

<strong>‘NO FEAR’</strong>

And for those who might think Kooy may be a little off his rocker, he reassures he is not. He simply sees opportunity and a community on the way up.

“I have no fear of the neighboring properties. I do not have fear in what I am doing,” he said while standing along South Dearborn on a recent brilliant autumn day, which was more fitting for July.

“If you provide a good product, good people will come,” Kooy said. “Without landlords and developers who see the opportunities here, this community will not change. This property has been a thorn in this neighborhood for far too long.”

Kooy is ready to remove this thorn. Better still, he is reshaping it.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis is ecstatic Kooy continues to purchase and bring back property.

“It’s been an eyesore, no question,” Curtis said. “This has been a place where people have just been hanging out. It’s one property at a time.”

Like Kooy, Curtis said other builders are seeing value and investing in rehabs.

“They have the energy. They are bringing urban development and there is a need here for quality rental housing. These properties have great characteristics.”

Mike O’Brien and David Baron, the two aldermen who represent the 2nd Ward on the Kankakee City Council, said Kooy’s energy is contagious.

“This is the exact type of project that needs some creativity,” O’Brien said. He said Kooy is one of those who has that vision.

“Rooftops drive development,” he said, meaning the more people who can be brought to an area, the more likely development will follow.

Baron said this is just the type of project the city has sought for its commercial center.

“I’m excited to see market-rate development. This development also helps connect the downtown to the river front,” he said in reference to the planned $5-million East Riverwalk development.

<strong>MARKET-RATE RENTALS NEEDED</strong>

With a vision most others do not possess, Kooy sees a 7,200-square-foot, white framed building which instead can be a residence for seven independent apartments, ranging from some 600 square feet to upwards of 1,250 square feet.

Each rental would be equipped with a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, living room and washer/dryer.

No one can accuse Kooy of not having a unique vision. He will be making a significant investment, perhaps in the $600,000 range.

Kooy acknowledges there are those who don’t see what he does in the 2nd Ward neighborhood. He doesn’t mind. He’s heard it before. He has developed business locations along South West Avenue and the area is undergoing a transformation few could have anticipated.

He has rehabbed numerous other properties as well.

But $1,000 rents in the 400 block of South Dearborn, an area long forgotten by many?

“I know we can get those rents,” he flatly stated.

There is not one part of the property which will not be touch. It will get new siding, windows, gutters, electric, plumbing, heating/air conditioning, parking lot and landscaping.

The roof, he noted, is fairly new. He said perhaps only some minor roof work.

<strong>1 OF ‘THE DIFFERENT’</strong>

With the development group bringing forth new plans for a three-story, 40-plus unit downtown apartment in the 200 block of East Station Street, Kooy’s timing could not be better.

Kooy doesn’t anticipate construction work starting until early 2025. He said permits and designs will first need approval. Once work begins, he believes the property will take six months, as long as there aren’t too many surprises.

“I’ve heard in all. ‘You are crazy. You have no clue.’ This can be a viable, thriving area. I believe in it. It just takes different people with a different perspective.”

He counts himself as one of “the different.”

Regarding the casket lift. Kooy will listen to offers.

“It’s definitely getting removed.”