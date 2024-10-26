Kankakee County's 2025 budget draft presented

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget draft — with revenue growing by nearly $3 million — was presented Wednesday to the Finance Committee.

Steve McCarty, county finance director, said the general fund budget for FY25 is projected to be $46,999,784, which is about $2.8 million more than FY24’s revenue budget.

The final expenses for FY24 is estimated to be $43,143,008, a difference of a plus $357,737.

“That is approximately $3 million higher both revenue and expense, specifically for the river equipment grant of $3 million,” McCarty said. “So seeing that trend jump, I kind of just wanted to make sure I identified that. When you look at prior years, there’s very one specific thing that made it jump. So once that is done, it’ll reset itself.”

The county will be reimbursed by the state for the purchase of the river equipment.

Fiscal Year 2025 begins Dec. 1 and ends Nov. 30, 2025.

The county ended FY2023 with a surplus of $12,743,830, and FY2024’s surplus is estimated to be $13,101,567.

Some of the increases in the FY25 budget includes $339,754 in capital improvements; $70,000 in a new agreement with the Visitor Bureau (Visit Kankakee County); $8,000 in river gauge maintenance; and $25,000 for Kankakee River Valley Regatta sponsorship.

There’s also an 10% increase in health insurance for the county which amounts to $387,167. McCarty said it’s the normal cost of living and inflation costs.

“We’ve also accomplished a lot, not only with the ARPA funds, but also in the general fund and paying down debt and other things,” McCarty said.

McCarty added that county revenues are still higher than expenses.

“This is not a deficit discussion,” he told the committee. “But it is one of caution, because obviously they’re closer together, and it’s something that we all have to keep in mind as we move forward. … It’s pretty status quo overall.”

McCarty added that he worked on the draft budget with board members Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand and Craig Long as well as a collaborative effort from the department heads.

“The communication has been key here,” Alexander-Hildebrand said. “Over the past couple months we’ve been meeting, Craig, him and I. I think we’ve done a great job with this budget, and I think Steve’s done a fantastic job managing the financial aspect of the county, and I just want to thank him for that.”

The final FY25 budget will be presented and voted on at the next full board meeting on Nov. 12. The final budget will also be on the county’s website for public review.