Jeffers agrees to changes, more sought

KANKAKEE — The developer of the proposed three-story residential complex in downtown Kankakee has quickly responded to a pair of requests from Kankakee City Council members.

At Thursday’s Economic Development Committee meeting, members learned Josh Jeffers had agreed to make a rooftop deck part of the development for the three-story complex as well as a community room.

Those were two chief asks from council members at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting where Jeffers, principal of J. Jeffers & Co., a Milwaukee, Wis.-based development company, presented plans on a scaled-back downtown apartment development.

The company is targeting a mid-2025 groundbreaking on the $14-million to $15-million apartment building. Construction would take at least 10 months.

However, at Thursday’s committee meeting, other requests came forward.

Among them were changes to the building’s exterior. Some council members believe the proposed development has little flare and simply does not stand out.

They are seeking modification to bring some distinguishing features to the project.

Rents for the property were also brought to light. Mayor Chris Curtis said J. Jeffers in preliminary documents has stated rents would be $1,200 for a studio apartment; $1,500, one-bedroom; and $2,100, two-bedroom.

Also, for the discussed 47 units, 20% would be 2-bedrooms, 30% would be studio, and 50%, 1-bedroom.

The apartment’s targets are younger adults and the so-called empty nesters, those whose children are grown and have left home.

Jeffers said on Monday he was hoping to begin construction on the $13-million to $14-million project by mid 2025 and have the projected completed in 2026 following a 10-month construction timeline.

Jeffers nor any J. Jeffers representative were in attendance Thursday.

Also at issue is a $1 million loan the city made to J. Jeffers in 2021. The loan was to assist the company in beginning the renovations at the neighboring former Midland States Bank property, 310 S. Schuyler Ave.

The two-story Schuyler building is slated to become a business incubator known as Co.LAB.

The Jeffers group is requesting Kankakee drop down to second position on the loan. Curtis said he is unwilling for the city to give up its position because it would be much more difficult to collect on that loan if something happened to the company or the project.

“We have to hold his feet to the fire,” Curtis said.

Curtis, however, said city council members has the ultimate say in that matter.

But one thing was clear from both council members and Curtis that many questions must be answered and modifications must be made regarding the project before a single shovel of dirt is moved.

Curtis said reducing the apartment building’s size from five stories to three and downsizing the number of units from 92 to 47 is welcomed in his mind.

He said a smaller building, about half the size as previously indicated, would be easier to fill, thereby increasing its success rate. If developers see success here it is more likely others will see the opportunity in Kankakee.