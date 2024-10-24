PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for the annual Halloween Downtown

KANKAKEE — Downtown Kankakee was filled with spooktacular fun Sunday as the Rotary Club of Kankakee hosted the annual Halloween Downtown.

Kids of all ages and their families sported Halloween costumes while enjoying a trunk-or-treat, music from DJ Denny Case, food trucks, games from local organizations and more.

“Upwards of 2,000 kids and more than 4,000 people total took advantage of great weather to participate in a fun event for all,” the Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais reported in its weekly newsletter, touching on Sunday’s weather of 70s and sun.

The biggest part of the event was the trunk-or-treat, which saw a line that reached from the end of East Merchant Street just before the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square fountain all the way to the intersection by Prestige Remax (Schuyler Avenue and Station Street).

“This was the longest line we have seen to date,” said organizer Amy Laws, noting the event began in 2018.

The winner of the best-decorated trunk went to SereniTea Roses, of Kankakee, an official interest group for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. The prize was provided by The Lush Vine, who provided $100 in gift certificates.

The runner-up was Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network’s Teen Group, who won a prize from Classic Cinemas.

The Rotary Club’s split-the-pot garnered a total prize of $320 for the winner.

“The other half of the ticket sales will be invested back into the community through Kankakee Rotary’s service projects,” said Laws.

Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. Dozens of community organizations and businesses participated by hosting informational tents that featured games and treats for the festival’s attendees.