Unfinished business: New chairman of Kankakee County Board appointed

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board has a new chairman.

That was revealed at Tuesday’s special board meeting that Andy Wheeler resigned late Friday in an email to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, which made the proceedings moot. A special meeting was called Friday afternoon to discuss Wheeler’s status as board chairman.

Rowe read the email to the board that had gathered for the special meeting:

“Just want to pass along the note regarding the events to be held on October 22. It used to be the day that I and, ironically, my wife were born. Then last year, it became the day I buried my daughter. Now on October 22 it’s the day that I said goodbye to the county I love, and I do so admittedly, with a tear and a smile.

“Please read this aloud so there is no doubt of my utter and complete joy in saying I am done here, but not done caring about my home neighbors and the rest of the people that work with me now and those who worked with or for me in the past. I wish you all the best, all of you, you can take a worthless title, one that, in and of itself, does zero work and only proves you are a good salesperson, but you could never make me ashamed of what I did with that honor and what was accomplished here when it immediately became time to do the work. It was historic, done in partnership, bipartisan and at one point a hoot. Andrew H. Wheeler.”

The resignation ascends Vice Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, to the chairmanship, Rowe said.

Rowe added that with Wheeler’s resignation it creates a vacancy in District 26, which the board has 60 days to fill. That will be ultimately filled by the Nov. 5 general election where Scott Nims, a Republican, is unopposed. Nims was elected in the April 2 primary for the seat that Wheeler declined to run for reelection. Nims was unopposed in the primary.

Board members were going to discuss Wheeler’s future as chairman at the special meeting until the resignation was submitted. With a four-fifths (80%) vote of board members, it could have removed Wheeler as chairman. It would have taken 23 of the 28 members to oust Wheeler, whose chairmanship would’ve ended Nov. 30.

“I think there might have been a majority,” board member Tinker Parker said. “I think there would have been.”

Wheeler had recently taken a job with Gotion, the Chinese company that is preparing to open a lithium battery factory in Manteno. Prior the calling for the special meeting, board member Peggy Sue Munday said that wasn’t the crux of the meeting, but it was on the mind of some board members.

“When I heard about [the Gotion job], it made it made me disappointed,” said Parker, who added it looked like a kickback. “The one place he could have gotten a job, probably wouldn’t have been my choice.”

Board member John Fetherling, whose District 7 includes parts of Manteno, said they had the requisite number of votes to unseat Wheeler.

Munday, who spearheaded the call for the special meeting, said she was caught off guard by Wheeler’s resignation.

“He’s pretty confident in himself, so I was surprised,” she said. “It was a good showing we had by the board this morning. I believe if it had gone to a vote, he would have been removed.”

Previously, Munday said she was more concerned that Wheeler wasn’t filling the responsibilities of the chairman’s job. Wheeler countered that he had been working diligently with the new leadership team on some unfinished business, especially work on the river dredging and finding a location to build a garage to house equipment being purchased through a state grant to maintain the Kankakee River.

Wheeler’s resignation ends nearly eight years of his leadership as board chairman. Wheeler, who was elected chairman in December 2016, helped guide the county from a deficit of nearly $5 million at the end of 2015 to solvency with a surplus of $3.6 million from 2016 to 2021. At the end of fiscal year 2023, the county had a surplus of $12.5 million.

His accomplishments were not lost on board member Steve Hunter, a Democrat, who represents parts of Kankakee.

“He served the county well,” Hunter said. “He brought us out of the fiscal doldrums. He provided amazing leadership, and he had an open administration.”

Fetherling agreed.

“Now we can have a gig [celebration] for him,” he said. “… Work has to go on.”

Alexander-Hildebrand will guide the board through the remaining 38 days of chairmanship. He made a brief statement at the beginning of the Executive Committee that immediately followed the special meeting. He said, in part:

“It’s both an honor and a privilege to stand before you as the new chairman of Kankakee County Board. I want to thank each and every one of you for the trust and support you have entrusted me with. In addition a special thank you to my family for their lifelong support and love. I also want to express my gratitude to former chairman Andy Wheeler for his leadership and commitment to Kankakee County during his tenure on the board. As I step into this role, I’m aware of the responsibilities that lie ahead. Our county will face many challenges, but I believe these challenges also present us with incredible opportunity for growth and innovation.”