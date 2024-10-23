Manteno's Thies Park nearing completion

MANTENO — It shouldn’t be much longer before pickleball players can hit the new courts at Thies Park in Manteno.

When phase 2 of the park renovation began in May, it was hopeful the $2.1 million project would be completed by Sept. 1, but delays in receiving the turf held up finishing the upgrades.

“It was supposed to be delivered a month ago,” said Jim Hanley, Manteno’s superintendent of public works.

The turf was ordered in May and it just arrived on Friday. It will be installed this week, and the turf will cover the Wiffle ball field and Bocce ball courts.

There are six pickleball courts, and they are getting coating this week as well.

“Everything is on a six- to eight-month projection, so it should be done this week,” Hanley said. “… All the nets are ready to go up, so it could be opened up in the next two weeks.”

Thies Park is in the Park West subdivision on the southeast corner of Park and Cypress streets.

The park will also have two volleyball courts and a shuffleboard court. A new pavilion is being constructed along with bathrooms. There’s also an entrance and new parking lot off Park Street.

“We’re closing in, so as soon as that building goes up, we’ll be able to get all the [street] lights connected,” Hanley said.

Tenco Excavating was the low bidder on phase 2 of the project at $2,075,972. R & R Inc., of Bradley, did the phase 1 improvements that consisted of the underground work and grading at the park. That was done at a cost of $91,321.

<strong>TRICK OR TREAT</strong>

The Main Street trick or treat will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming Saturday in downtown Manteno. There will be 32 participating stops that will be either indoors or under a pop-up tent.

“You can go and get your treat and play an activity or a game,” said Jakob Knox, marketing and community relations director for the village.

The Manteno Show Choir boosters will be hosting a haunted trail at Heritage Woods from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday. They will be taking donations of $10 for adults and $5 for children.

“It’s a great way to kind of support a local organization and have some fun while doing it,” Knox said.

Trick or treat hours for Halloween are from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.