Local band Vaudevileins hits milestone with 300th show

KANKAKEE — Those standing on the deck of On the Rox last Friday witnessed a musical milestone as local band Vaudevileins entertained the crowd with its 300th show.

Vocalist Jeff Julian said the group knew for a fact that it was show No. 300 because “we keep a spreadsheet.”

Playing alongside Julian was bassist William Aldridge, drummer Brennen Chouinard and guitarist Alex Jaskula. Opening for Vaudevileins were local bands Shaper and Mothpoint, who all played on OTR’s outdoor stage which features a background mural of the city of Kankakee painted by Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Currents of Kankakee.