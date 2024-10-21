International company opens its first U.S. facility in Watseka

WATSEKA — The former home of UARCO and Standard Register in Watseka and Iroquois County has a new tenant.

Alliance Polysacks, with headquarters in India and the United States, celebrated opening their first production plant in the U.S., Oct 14 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of their facility located in the 200 block of West Fleming Street.

Founded in 2010, Alliance Polysacks is one of the largest manufacturers, exporters and suppliers of Industrial packaging bags with the capacity of producing 30 million bags every month for customers in approximately 11 countries, according to the company’s website.

The Watseka facility has the ability to produce 120 million bags annually, the company said on its website.

Company officials said that when it becomes fully operational they will employ 70 to 75 people and run 24/7.

“We are enthused about the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the local economy, driving job growth, and enhancing the USA’s manufacturing landscape. We take pride in becoming a valuable addition to the vibrant industrial tapestry of the country,” the company said on its website.

They manufacture bags for several industries: concrete, charcoal and mineral, agriculture, detergent, animal and pet food, fertilizer, agrochemicals and food products, according to their website.