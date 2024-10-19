Peterson appointed superintendent of VACKC

BOURBONNAIS — Eric Peterson is sitting now in a chair which embodies where he was destined to be — his true calling.

Peterson was recently appointed the next superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County. The VACKC seemingly couldn’t have picked a better qualified veteran, or person, in Peterson, who began his new role on Tuesday.

“Honestly, first and foremost, the most amazing part about it is I genuinely think I have the best job that there is, because I get to work with the veteran community every day,” said Peterson, of Manteno, as he sat at his desk at the VAC office on William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

“And we get to assist them through a myriad of ways, whether it’s through the legal system, with homelessness, with their claims, whatever they need, we get to work with them.”

Peterson, a U.S. Army veteran, has been helping local veterans for seven years through his Project Headspace and Timing non-profit, and he has been a VSO, Veteran Service Officer, for the past year.

“We get to work with veterans, their spouses, their children, and we get to get them the benefits that they deserve,” he said. “So to be able to do that as a job, it’s not something that I ever thought I would ever be doing.

“Then I’m just incredibly thankful for the team here; [it] is such a great team already. … They do a phenomenal job, and they’ve been doing a phenomenal job, so I think it puts more of a more pressure on me to make sure that I can do what I need to do to be a good leader for them.”

In addition to his superintendent responsibilities, he will continue to do some VSO work, mainly as a mentor in the Veterans Treatment Court and some outreach working with the homeless veteran population.

“It is overwhelming, but in a good way, because I know that I have a lot more to learn, in my opinion,” Peterson said. “I am just doing my best in making sure that I am working with the VSOs that are here that I’ve been working with, because we have phenomenal VSOs here.

“It’s quite the responsibility that I don’t take lightly, so I’m just trying to make the best decisions I can with the information I have.”

Peterson replaces Michael Peeken, a Vietnam veteran, as superintendent. Peterson’s appointment was given unanimous approval by the VACKC Commission Board, according to its news release.

“He has a voice,” said Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the VACKC, who recommended Peterson for the position. “He has character. … He just speaks so well and his demeanor is calming to almost anyone he talks to, he’s steady, he’s there. The second thing is his whole life purpose is to help veterans, and that’s what we do.”

Peterson, 37, joined the Illinois Army National Guard between his junior and senior year at Herscher High School in 2005.

He was deployed with Charlie Company, 1/178th Infantry to Afghanistan as part of a security force from 2008-2009. Upon returning Peterson went to Kankakee Community College where he earned an associate degree in applied sciences so he could work as a paramedic at Riverside Ambulance.

He then deployed to Iraq twice with the U.S. State Department and to Afghanistan three more times with the Department of Defense as a private military contractor where he served as a mobile team medic.

<strong>WHAT’S AVAILABLE TO VETERANS</strong>

Peterson said the benefit world for veterans is evolving as science comes out and finds out that there’s more issues that veterans can connect for help.

“It’s constantly changing, and so VACs are so incredibly crucial, because they can be that beacon for any assistance that a veteran may need, and it’s completely free to that veteran, which is huge,” he said. “Not only is that huge, but the whole concept of a VAC is so interesting to me because it’s its own unit of local government that is ran by veterans for veterans.

“… I don’t think the community understands that enough, which is one of the things that I’m hoping I can help educate them.”

Peterson stressed that veterans don’t always know or understand what benefits are available to them, himself included. Peterson was dealing with issues after serving six tours to Iran or Afghanistan.

“It took a Veteran Service Officer to make me understand, ‘Hey, these things that you’re dealing with could be from service. You need to come in here, and we can work on your benefits,’” he said. “And it changed my life, so, yeah, it’s great.”

Through Peterson’s role as superintendent and his Project Headspace and Timing, he will continue to help local veterans on getting the help they need and to assist with those who might be homeless.

<strong>HOMELESSNESS</strong>

Peterson said homelessness among veterans is a complex issue, and he’s stoked about the South Washington Avenue shelter in Kankakee that will be opening soon.

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-47816096-7fff-0c63-3a4a-eaf47fc4d9e8”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-47816096-7fff-0c63-3a4a-eaf47fc4d9e8”}”I think you have a small percentage that either choose to be homeless or refuse assistance, and you can’t help somebody that won’t help themselves, OK, in my opinion,” he said.{/span}{/span}

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-47816096-7fff-0c63-3a4a-eaf47fc4d9e8”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-47816096-7fff-0c63-3a4a-eaf47fc4d9e8”}”But with the housing project opening up on Washington that we’ve been working on for three years now, and all in Pastor James Smith opening up a transitional facility for veterans in the old Homestead [restaurant], I’m seeing that we as a county are starting to build the infrastructure to not only support the homeless veteran population, but to get them back plugged into their communities again, which I think is the most important thing.”{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}Peterson added that Project Headspace and Timing is one of his passions.{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}”It’s what got me involve, and we’re continuing to grow things through that organization as well,” he said. “I’m actually looking to hire another veteran to take over some of those responsibilities, as a lot of my focus has to be with the VAC.”{/span}{/span}

<strong>Age</strong>: 37

<strong>Residence</strong>: Manteno. He was born in Kankakee and grew up in Limestone Township.

<strong>Education</strong>: 2006 graduate of Herscher High School; earned associate degree in applied science from Kankakee Community College.

<strong>Personal</strong>: Wife, Ashley; children, Lilly, 7; and CeCe, 4.

<strong>About his military service</strong>: “I got to serve for my loved ones. That was my opportunity to serve, and I’m thankful I got to do that.”