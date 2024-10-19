No formal charges filed yet against Watseka teacher

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Formal charges have not been filed against a Watseka Community High School teacher recently arrested by Watseka police for the charges of grooming and distributing harmful material.

No charges have been filed and the case remains active pending further investigation, Iroquois County State’s Attorney James Devine said Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Watseka Police Department, following an investigation the week of Oct. 7-11, the 23-year-old Baylee Bushong, of Hoopeston, was arrested. She teaches agriculture.

Iroquois County Community Unit School District Superintendent David Andriano said in a statement that Bushong has been on administrative leave since the investigation started.

“We are fully cooperating with DCFS and law enforcement in their investigation. The safety and security of our students and staff remains our number one priority,” Andriano said.

Watseka police said in their Facebook post it was notified that a Watseka Community High School teacher was making inappropriate comments while teaching her students.

Watseka police said during the investigation several students were interviewed at the Children Advocacy Center in Watseka.

During that investigation, police learned there were also occasions where the teacher showed some of the students pornographic images.

Police said Bushong could face additional charges as the investigation continues.