County Board calls special meeting to discuss chairman's status

KANKAKEE — A special meeting has been called by the Kankakee County Board to discuss the status of board Chairman Andy Wheeler.

Ten board members of the 28 board seats, the requisite amount needed (35%) to call for a special meeting, informed Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, as of Thursday afternoon, of their request to hold the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the regularly scheduled Executive Committee to follow.

The request was spearheaded by board member Peggy Sue Munday, who represents District 21 as a Republican for parts of Bradley. Munday said Wednesday she made the request because discussion needs to happen amongst the board members and the people who speak for the people.

“We need to hear facts about Andy Wheeler’s employment as the County Board chair,” she said.

Wheeler, also a Republican, has been chairman since December of 2016, replacing longtime chair Mike Bossert. His tenure as the board’s executive and as a member ends Nov. 30. He decided in December of 2023 to not run for re-election to the board.

It would take 80% of the board, or 23 members, to remove Wheeler as chairman. Wheeler would still retain his seat for District 26, which encompasses part of Bourbonnais.

“The board has no authority to remove a County Board member,” State’s Attorney Jim Row said when reached by phone on Thursday. “In essence, the board can giveth and board can taketh.”

If Wheeler is removed, the board would then elect a new chairman to fill the remaining 39 days of his chairmanship. Wheeler’s current annual salary is $60,000, and he receives an additional $3,500 stipend for liquor commissioner.

<strong>WHEELER BLINDSIDED</strong>

Wheeler said he was surprised by this week’s development.

“I was talking to the next leadership team when I returned from vacation on Tuesday,” Wheeler said via a text message. “And they didn’t say anything about it. We were discussing county business — Showbus, dredging, new employer prospect meetings at vacant factories we are trying to fill — and the normal paying of the bills’ approval.

“They know I’m working … just dealing with a lot of change. They understood I was going to be gone for a couple weeks.”

Wheeler, who was first elected to the board in 2012, chaired the Sept. 9 county board meeting. He was not in attendance at the Oct. 8 meeting as planned, he said. Vice Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, who chaired the October board meeting, was in agreement of the absence.

in an interview with the Daily Journal on Oct. 10 Hildebrand said Wheeler told him a few weeks ago, “‘I’m going to be out of town on October 8, so you’ve got that meeting. I’ll be back for November.’”

Hildebrand was responding to a question about an unsubstantiated report that Wheeler had been asked to resign.

“I don’t quite understand the logic in that,” Hildebrand said. “That’s kind of where I’m at.”

<strong>WORKING FOR GOTION</strong>

In the interim, Wheeler has taken a job with Gotion, the Chinese manufacturer that’s preparing to open a lithium battery factory at the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno. That information has risen the ire of those who oppose the factory, including the governmental watchdog group, OUTRAGE of Kankakee County site on Facebook.

“That’s what I understand, but I have no evidence of that,” Munday said. “But that is what I’ve also heard, and that is not what this meeting is about on Tuesday. It has nothing to do with that topic. That’s a whole ‘nother story.”

Kankakee County’s only role in bringing Gotion to Manteno was being part of the 10 taxing bodies that agreed to cap the property tax at $2 million in revenue at the plant’s site at 333 S. Spruce St. in Manteno. That cap, approved in August of 2023, more than doubled any previous tax revenue for the site.

Munday reiterated that the meeting is only about Wheeler’s employment as County Board chair, that he has not been fulfilling the job as chairman.

“That is what has been suggested,” Munday said. “A special meeting will give us the opportunity to discuss facts surrounding this.”

Wheeler added he will issue a news release, upon approval by Gotion, about his new job.

Wheeler also said he’s been working on county business on ARPA discussions, and talking with Rowe and the new leadership team within the Republican party about documents he’s been requesting for months, regarding the Kankakee airport land purchase for the county highway department for a building to house equipment to maintain the Kankakee River.

Some equipment has been purchased and more has been ordered through a $7 million state grant. The grant will also pay for the new building, that could also be a home for the Showbus.

<strong>COMPLETING HIS AGENDA</strong>

“I can’t do that work without those documents,” said Wheeler, who added Assistant State’s Attorney John Coghlan told him to “ease up and coast” for his remaining tenure. “I told him that he doesn’t know me that well. I can’t do that. … I refuse to stop working on finishing my agenda.”

Wheeler said he’s perplexed by the intent of the special meeting. He said he’s planning to chair the Nov. 12 board meeting and attend the subsequent Executive and Finance committee meetings.

“When I worked full time at another local business, there was not an issue,” he said. “And it can’t be an issue of work not getting done, because it is [getting done].”

During Wheeler’s tenure as chairman, he helped guide the county from a deficit of nearly $5 million at the end of 2015 to solvency with a surplus of $3.6 million from 2016 to 2021. He also oversaw the moving of the animal control from an antiquated facility in Kankakee to a refurbished Bourbonnais site this year.

At the end of fiscal year 2023, the county had a surplus of $12.5 million.

Wheeler also championed the Kankakee River and led the years-long effort to start dredging the Kankakee River at Aroma Park to make it more accessible for emergency responders as well as navigable for recreation.