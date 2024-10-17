Update: Bourbonnais police investigate fatal accident

Daily Journal staff report

<em>Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — A 56-year-old man from Indiana was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening while walking along Illinois Route 50 near Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Bourbonnais.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victim as 56-year-old Juan Bolar, of Indianapolis.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched at 7:49 p.m. for a person down, Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said.

Upon arrival it was determined to be a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Bolar was later pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital, Anderson said.

The two Illinois Route 50 southbound lanes were closed to traffic for four hours.

The driver of a southbound vehicle in the outside southbound lane on Illinois Highway 50 said they struck what they thought to be an animal. They turned around and drove into the Farm & Fleet parking lot.

Bolar was located in the grassy area, Anderson said.

An Illinois State Police reconstruction team assisted Bourbonnais police, Anderson said.