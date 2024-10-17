Kankakee Development Corporation seeking executive director

KANKAKEE — For those looking for an opportunity to advance the growth of the city’s downtown, the time may be at hand.

Kankakee Development Corporation, made up of property owners and people who do business in downtown Kankakee, is seeking an executive director.

This is part of the organization’s initiative to “help grow downtown Kankakee.”

Current Executive Director Peggy Mayer, of Kankakee, has been holding this post for the past seven years. Mayer informed KDC leadership in April she would be resigning at the end of October.

Mayer also operates her own event planning business, Spotlight Meetings & Events.

“It’s time to let someone else come in,” she said. “It’s time to move on.”

Prior to Mayer taking the KDC position, it had been held by Kankakeean Bill Yohnka.

The KDC is funded through a special service area tax downtown business self impose to fund the organization and its executive director.

The KDC boundaries encompasses 16 blocks in the downtown area.

According to the KDC job description, the executive director plays a pivotal role in driving the organization’s mission and providing strategic leadership across the district.

This position is key to fostering a thriving economy and enhancing the quality of life by steering innovative initiatives in economic development, marketing, public space enhancements, placemaking event coordination and advocacy, officials note.

The role would require about 25 hours per week. The position will pay $2,700 per month.

Scott Smith, KDC board president, praised Mayer for the work. He termed her a “tremendous asset” to not only the downtown, but the entire city.

“She hit the ground running. She knows what it takes to lead an organization and I thank her for her help,” he said.

Smith said Mayer simply has so many things to do. In addition to the KDC, she operated her own business and has a family.

“There are only so many hours in a day or a week. Something has to give. She now can dedicate even more time to her business. It’s my hope we find someone like Peggy. Someone who can run with it like she did,” Smith said.

While the goal is to find someone “sooner rather than later,” Smith said the KDC would take its time to find the right candidate. He said the winter months are typically slower times for the KDC so the organization has the luxury of time.

“We want to make sure we do this right,” he said.

While the job has only been posted for a few days, Smith said resumes have already reached the office.

Qualifications include verbal and written communication skills. There’s a preference for experience in marketing, place making, sales and sponsorship, business revitalization and/or business organization.

The executive director would work closely with KDC’s board of directors, including:

• Scott Smith (president).

• Allison Beasley (vice president and events partnership).

• Matt Olzewski (treasurer).

• Lori Anderson (secretary).

• Dave Baron (marketing).

• Dustin Kooy and Bill Yohnka (landscaping).

For more information and for a full list of board members, go to <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com</a>.

For those interested in applying, resumes can be submitted to KDC President Scott Smith at <a href="mailto:scotts@firsttrustbankil.com" target="_blank">scotts@firsttrustbankil.com</a>.

Kankakee Development Corporation is a Special Service Area (SSA) business non-profit that provides district management to Kankakee’s central business district. Downtown Kankakee is located at the heart of Kankakee County.

Remnants of the city’s past still stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the glossy buildings of the present, creating a uniquely historic, yet modern, and urban vibe to the thriving business district and community gathering place. In the past few years, downtown Kankakee has seen a resurgence of small businesses and new developments all right near the beautiful Kankakee River.

Downtown Kankakee maintains a professional and welcoming feel, while embracing the diversity of this special community.

Source: Kankakee Development Corporation via <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com</a>