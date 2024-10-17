Group ticket sales available for Acting Out's 'It's A Wonderful Life'

Though the calendar still reads October, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Acting Out Theatre Co.

The area theater company has opened group ticket sales for this year’s production of “It’s A Wonderful Life,” performed as a radio play at The Grow Center at 310 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais.

This beloved American holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

The performances for groups/parties include options for lunch, dinner or dessert.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 will be Dessert Theatre featuring dessert and the show. The cost is $35 per person and a cash bar will be available.

At noon Dec. 14 will be Lunch Theatre at a cost of $50 per person. Lunch will be a sandwich slider station from the Bennett-Curtis House and will include pepper Jack grilled cheese, beef-n-blue sliders, roasted veggie, Portobella mushroom, baked potato soup and chips.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 14 will be Dinner Theatre at a cost of $60 per person (or $45 per child) with a cash bar available. This option features a traditional holiday dinner from the Bennett-Curtis House, including roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, veggies, cranberry sauce and rolls.

All shows include Cakes & Goodies Christmas cookies/cupcakes and milk for dessert. For any dietary restrictions, contact Julie at julieactiningout@gmail.com.

For any companies looking to attend with employees as a holiday party, private events are available the evenings of Dec. 12 and Dec. 15. The minimum guest count is 75 and the maximum is 112.

Group reservations and down payment are due by Nov. 3, when tickets go on sale to the public. For more information, call 815-953-3467.