Bradley adopts anti-camping law

BRADLEY — Not unlike an ordinance adopted by the Manteno Village Board in mid September, Bradley trustees unanimously approved their own ban on camping within the village limits.

At Monday’s board meeting, the administration said the move allows the village to get ahead of any issues which could come up regarding those attempting to sleep or set up some type of temporary housing in public areas.

The law simply prohibits camping on public property.

Police Chief Don Barber said the goal is not to make arrest or cause people more issues, but to get them to areas where they can gain the help they need to successfully move on with their lives.

The issues, he said, could be with the transient population — meaning people who may simply be passing through the area.

Barber said the village is not experiencing an issue, but Bradley did not have an ordinance in place to specifically deal with this matter.

“This gives us another tool to get them on their way and get them some help,” he said.

The need for the ordinance was driven by the U.S. Supreme Court’s case, City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson.

In June, the supreme court ruled that local government ordinances with civil and criminal penalties for camping on public land do not constitute cruel and unusual punishment of homeless people.

After the board meeting, Barber said there is no denying the plight of the homeless is unfortunate and harsh.

“They have nowhere to go. It’s sad,” he said. “It’s a tough problem for everyone, for every community.”

These anti-camping ordinances will likely be approved by more every community.