Still I Rise hosts concert fundraiser to benefit nonprofit

Music brought the community together late September at the Majestic as Still I Rise hosted a fundraiser presenting a special evening of live entertainment with Grammy Award-winning music producer DJ Vudu Spellz, DJ Swoope, Tocarra, R&B platinum recording artist BenOne and other guest performers.

The event was titled Throwback Thursday for Grown Folks Party, and it raised $3,750.

All proceeds from the fundraiser event benefited Still I Rise organization to continue feeding and clothing the homeless and those in need, expanding the health and wellness and financial literacy programs, along with enhancing the services provided for youth initiatives.

“Still I Rise would like to thank all of their sponsors, supporters and volunteers,” said Tocarra Eldridge Robinson, founder and executive director.

Still I Rise is a leadership development nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults to create a positive and healthy change in society. The organization provides youth and young adults with stimulating programs, events, seminars and engagements, educating them in areas including health, financial literacy, arts, ethics, life skills and entrepreneurship. Over the past 10 years, the organization has educated thousands of youth, and on a monthly basis feeds and clothes the homeless and individuals in need.

For more information about Still I Rise and its events, programs and services, visit <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a> or call 815-414-9614.