Bradley offering holiday meal program

BRADLEY — The village of Bradley will once again be offering Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday meal baskets to residents.

Sign ups for the holiday meal program began Monday and will conclude Nov. 8. The program is only open to village residents.

The village board has dedicated $100,000 to the meal basket program. This marks the fifth year for the program.

The program is open to any village resident, and there is no income stipulations associated with it.

To qualify for a meal basket, registration is required. Registration can be completed at the meals@bradleyil.org or by calling 815-936-5115.

Meals are limited and are distributed through a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents must provide proof of residency through a valid driver’s license/I.D. or a sewer bill.

Meal registration can only be completed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The meal baskets will be distributed for the Thanksgiving holiday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23. The Christmas meal baskets will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21.

The baskets will be distributed at the former Carson’s Men’s store at the Northfield Square mall.

Mayor Mike Watson said those who register for the Thanksgiving Day meal are automatically added to the Christmas meal basket program.

Due to the limited number of meal baskets, registrants will not be added to the recipient list until the registration is confirmed. Once the registration is confirmed for either a pickup or delivery, it will not be changed nor will the person receive a call for failure to pick up the meal.

Failure to pick up the meal will result in the meal being forfeited to another resident.

In last year’s budget year, Bradley distributed about 2,000 meals in the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter meal program. The village anticipates conducting the Easter program this coming spring as well.